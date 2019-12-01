Log in
MK Restaurant Public : Result of the proposal of 2020 AGM's agenda and nominate candidates for the Board of Directors

0
12/01/2019 | 09:13pm EST

(Translation)

December 2, 2019

Subject

Result of the proposal of 2020 AGM's agenda and nominate candidates for the Board of Directors

To

Director & Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") has invited the Company's shareholders to propose the agenda and candidates for nomination as directors in advance from September 3, 2019 to November 30, 2019.

The Company would like to inform that the proposal period was ended and there was no shareholder to propose the agenda and nominate candidate as the Company's director in advance.

Please be informed accordingly

Yours sincerely,

(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)

Corporate Secretary

MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 02:12:01 UTC
