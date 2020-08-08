Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MKS Instruments, Inc.    MKSI

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(MKSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beijing's top HK office says U.S. sanctions are "clowning actions" and "ridiculous"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 12:52am EDT

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials were "clowning actions" that would not frighten or intimidate Chinese people.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Luo Huining, the head of China's Liaison Office, as well as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other current and former officials that Washington accuses of curtailing political freedoms in the global financial hub.

The move ratchets up already strained tensions between the United States and China, more than a month after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on Hong Kong that drew condemnation from Western governments and rights groups.

"The unscrupulous intentions of the U.S. politicians to support the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong have been revealed, and their clowning actions are really ridiculous," the Liaison Office said in a statement.

"Intimidation and threats cannot frighten the Chinese people."

Luo, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, said U.S. sanctions on him indicated he was doing what he "should be doing for my country and Hong Kong", according to the statement.

As well as Luo and Lam, the sanctions target Hong Kong police commissioner Chris Tang and his predecessor Stephen Lo; John Lee, Hong Kong's secretary of security, and Teresa Cheng, the justice secretary. Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing, was also on the list.

The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of the officials and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.

The Treasury Department said Beijing's imposition of "draconian" national security legislation had undermined Hong Kong's autonomy and set "the groundwork for censorship of any individuals or outlets that are deemed unfriendly to China."

Beijing imposed the law directly on Hong Kong just before midnight on June 30, circumventing the city's legislature, and the city's officials were not aware of the details of the law until it was implemented.

Police chief Tang told local media on Saturday that maintaining the security of the country and Hong Kong was his responsibility and foreign sanctions were meaningless to him.

The security legislation targets what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Some political analysts say the national security law coming directly from Beijing and bypassing Hong Kong's legislature signals the start of a more authoritarian rule in the semi-autonomous city and a march toward mainland control.

Critics fear the legislation will crush wide-ranging freedoms in Hong Kong denied to people in mainland China that are seen as key to its success as a global financial centre.

Supporters of the law say it will bring stability after a year of sometimes violent anti-government protests that plunged the city into its biggest crisis in decades.

(Reporting By Yanni Chow, Jessie Pang, Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
12:52aBeijing's top HK office says U.S. sanctions are "clowning actions" and "ridic..
RE
08/06MKS INSTRUMENTS : to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Future of Technolog..
AQ
08/05MKS Instruments to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Future of Technolo..
GL
08/04Trump Demand for Cut of TikTok Deal Reignites Anger in China
DJ
08/03MKS INSTRUMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
07/29MKS INSTRUMENTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29MKS INSTRUMENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/29MKS INSTRUMENTS : Adjusted Proforma Revenue by Market
PU
07/29MKS Instruments Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/28MKS Instruments Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 192 M - -
Net income 2020 298 M - -
Net Debt 2020 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 6 786 M 6 786 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MKS Instruments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 148,55 $
Last Close Price 123,11 $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Tseng Chung Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard G. Colella Chairman
James A. Schreiner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Seth H. Bagshaw Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John R. Bertucci Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.11.91%6 786
SMC CORPORATION10.26%34 847
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.27%22 633
COGNEX CORPORATION19.81%11 618
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-7.85%8 822
RENISHAW PLC40.53%5 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group