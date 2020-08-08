Beijing's top HK office says U.S. sanctions are "clowning actions" and "ridiculous"

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Beijing's top representative
office in Hong Kong said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by
Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials were
"clowning actions" that would not frighten or intimidate Chinese
people.
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Luo
Huining, the head of China's Liaison Office, as well as Hong
Kong leader Carrie Lam and other current and former officials
that Washington accuses of curtailing political freedoms in the
global financial hub.
The move ratchets up already strained tensions between the
United States and China, more than a month after Beijing imposed
sweeping national security legislation on Hong Kong that drew
condemnation from Western governments and rights groups.
"The unscrupulous intentions of the U.S. politicians to
support the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong have been revealed,
and their clowning actions are really ridiculous," the Liaison
Office said in a statement.
"Intimidation and threats cannot frighten the Chinese
people."
Luo, the most senior mainland political official based in
the Chinese-controlled territory, said U.S. sanctions on him
indicated he was doing what he "should be doing for my country
and Hong Kong", according to the statement.
As well as Luo and Lam, the sanctions target Hong Kong
police commissioner Chris Tang and his predecessor Stephen Lo;
John Lee, Hong Kong's secretary of security, and Teresa Cheng,
the justice secretary. Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong
Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing, was also on the list.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of the officials and
generally bar Americans from doing business with them.
The Treasury Department said Beijing's imposition of
"draconian" national security legislation had undermined Hong
Kong's autonomy and set "the groundwork for censorship of any
individuals or outlets that are deemed unfriendly to China."
Beijing imposed the law directly on Hong Kong just before
midnight on June 30, circumventing the city's legislature, and
the city's officials were not aware of the details of the law
until it was implemented.
Police chief Tang told local media on Saturday that
maintaining the security of the country and Hong Kong was his
responsibility and foreign sanctions were meaningless to him.
The security legislation targets what Beijing broadly
defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with
foreign forces with up to life in prison.
Some political analysts say the national security law coming
directly from Beijing and bypassing Hong Kong's legislature
signals the start of a more authoritarian rule in the
semi-autonomous city and a march toward mainland control.
Critics fear the legislation will crush wide-ranging
freedoms in Hong Kong denied to people in mainland China that
are seen as key to its success as a global financial centre.
Supporters of the law say it will bring stability after a
year of sometimes violent anti-government protests that plunged
the city into its biggest crisis in decades.
(Reporting By Yanni Chow, Jessie Pang, Twinnie Siu and Donny
Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry)