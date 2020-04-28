MKS Instruments : Adjusted Proforma Revenue by Market
04/28/2020 | 04:43pm EDT
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
GAAP REVENUE BY DIVISION AND MARKET
2016-2020 (in 000's)
QUARTER Equipment & Solutions Division (1)
Light & Motion Division (2)
Vacuum & Analysis Division
Consolidated MKS
ENDED
REVENUE
% TOTAL
REVENUE
% TOTAL
REVENUE
% TOTAL
REVENUE
% TOTAL
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
134,676
73.3%
134,676
73.3%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
49,005
26.7%
49,005
26.7%
Q1-16
0
0.0%
0
0.0%
183,681
100.0%
183,681
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
21,934
18.5%
147,082
70.9%
169,015
51.9%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
96,561
81.5%
60,286
29.1%
156,846
48.1%
Q2-16
0
0.0%
118,494
100.0%
207,367
100.0%
325,861
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
28,560
18.9%
172,736
75.4%
201,296
52.9%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
122,877
81.1%
56,486
24.6%
179,363
47.1%
Q3-16
0
0.0%
151,437
100.0%
229,223
100.0%
380,660
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
28,285
18.5%
190,215
75.4%
218,500
53.9%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
124,708
81.5%
61,933
24.6%
186,641
46.1%
Q4-16
0
0.0%
152,993
100.0%
252,148
100.0%
405,140
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
78,778
18.6%
644,709
73.9%
723,487
55.9%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
344,145
81.4%
227,710
26.1%
571,855
44.1%
2016 YTD TOTAL
0
0.0%
422,924
100.0%
872,420
100.0%
1,295,342
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
29,700
18.7%
218,804
78.7%
248,504
56.8%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
129,393
81.3%
59,257
21.3%
188,650
43.2%
Q1-17
0
0.0%
159,093
100.0%
278,060
100.0%
437,153
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
36,426
21.3%
246,092
79.4%
282,518
58.8%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
134,446
78.7%
63,793
20.6%
198,239
41.2%
Q2-17
0
0.0%
170,872
100.0%
309,885
100.0%
480,757
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
34,137
19.2%
246,511
80.0%
280,649
57.7%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
143,860
80.8%
61,758
20.0%
205,618
42.3%
Q3-17
0
0.0%
177,998
100.0%
308,269
100.0%
486,267
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
36,001
18.0%
248,290
79.8%
284,291
55.5%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
164,557
82.0%
62,952
20.2%
227,509
44.5%
Q4-17
0
0.0%
200,557
100.0%
311,242
100.0%
511,800
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
136,264
19.2%
959,697
79.5%
1,095,961
57.2%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
572,256
80.8%
247,759
20.5%
820,015
42.8%
2017 YTD TOTAL
0
0.0%
708,520
100.0%
1,207,457
100.0%
1,915,977
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
37,813
18.4%
275,701
79.1%
313,514
56.6%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
168,118
81.6%
72,643
20.9%
240,761
43.4%
Q1-18
0
0.0%
205,931
100.0%
348,344
100.0%
554,275
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
39,493
19.3%
296,917
80.6%
336,410
58.7%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
165,320
80.7%
71,410
19.4%
236,730
41.3%
Q2-18
0
0.0%
204,812
100.0%
368,327
100.0%
573,140
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
41,273
20.5%
218,180
76.3%
259,453
53.3%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
159,841
79.5%
67,858
23.7%
227,699
46.7%
Q3-18
0
0.0%
201,114
100.0%
286,038
100.0%
487,152
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
40,111
19.8%
194,405
75.3%
234,515
50.9%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
162,278
80.2%
63,748
24.7%
226,026
49.1%
Q4-18
0
0.0%
202,388
100.0%
258,153
100.0%
460,541
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
0
0.0%
158,689
19.5%
985,203
78.1%
1,143,892
55.1%
Advanced Markets
0
0.0%
655,557
80.5%
275,659
21.9%
931,216
44.9%
2018 YTD TOTAL
0
0.0%
814,246
100.0%
1,260,862
100.0%
2,075,108
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
6,585
18.7%
36,897
19.0%
176,859
75.5%
220,341
47.5%
Advanced Markets
28,634
81.3%
157,091
81.0%
57,495
24.5%
243,220
52.5%
Q1-19
35,218
100.0%
193,988
100.0%
234,355
100.0%
463,561
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
3,703
6.6%
34,045
18.6%
176,267
74.8%
214,015
45.1%
Advanced Markets
52,174
93.4%
148,534
81.4%
59,388
25.2%
260,096
54.9%
Q2-19
55,877
100.0%
182,579
100.0%
235,655
100.0%
474,111
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
6,852
13.9%
33,879
19.6%
182,173
75.7%
222,903
48.2%
Advanced Markets
42,456
86.1%
138,582
80.4%
58,509
24.3%
239,546
51.8%
Q3-19
49,308
100.0%
172,460
100.0%
240,681
100.0%
462,449
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
15,089
34.9%
39,486
22.4%
216,792
77.5%
271,367
54.3%
Advanced Markets
28,189
65.1%
137,057
77.6%
63,040
22.5%
228,285
45.7%
Q4-19
43,277
100.0%
176,543
100.0%
279,831
100.0%
499,651
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
32,229
17.5%
144,307
19.9%
752,091
75.9%
928,626
48.9%
Advanced Markets
151,452
82.5%
581,263
80.1%
238,432
24.1%
971,147
51.1%
2019 YTD TOTAL
183,680
100.0%
725,570
100.0%
990,523
100.0%
1,899,773
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
10,143
19.9%
40,903
24.7%
261,568
81.9%
312,615
58.4%
Advanced Markets
40,882
80.1%
124,473
75.3%
57,738
18.1%
223,094
41.6%
Q1-20
51,025
100.0%
165,376
100.0%
319,307
100.0%
535,708
100.0%
Semiconductor Market
10,143
19.9%
40,903
24.7%
261,568
81.9%
312,615
58.4%
Advanced Markets
40,882
80.1%
124,473
75.3%
57,738
18.1%
223,094
41.6%
2020 YTD TOTAL
51,025
100.0%
165,376
100.0%
319,307
100.0%
535,708
100.0%
MKS acquired Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. on February 1, 2019. This is now called the Equipment & Solutions Division.
MKS acquired Newport Corporation, Inc. on April 29, 2016. This is now called the Light & Motion Division.
Disclaimer
MKS Instruments Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 20:42:04 UTC
