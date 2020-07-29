MKS Instruments : Adjusted Proforma Revenue by Market

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

GAAP REVENUE BY DIVISION AND MARKET

2016-2020

(in 000's)

QUARTER Equipment & Solutions Division (1) Light & Motion Division (2) Vacuum & Analysis Division Consolidated MKS ENDED REVENUE % TOTAL REVENUE % TOTAL REVENUE % TOTAL REVENUE % TOTAL Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 134,676 73.3% 134,676 73.3% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 49,005 26.7% 49,005 26.7% Q1-16 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 183,681 100.0% 183,681 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 21,934 18.5% 147,082 70.9% 169,015 51.9% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 96,561 81.5% 60,286 29.1% 156,846 48.1% Q2-16 0 0.0% 118,494 100.0% 207,367 100.0% 325,861 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 28,560 18.9% 172,736 75.4% 201,296 52.9% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 122,877 81.1% 56,486 24.6% 179,363 47.1% Q3-16 0 0.0% 151,437 100.0% 229,223 100.0% 380,660 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 28,285 18.5% 190,215 75.4% 218,500 53.9% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 124,708 81.5% 61,933 24.6% 186,641 46.1% Q4-16 0 0.0% 152,993 100.0% 252,148 100.0% 405,140 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 78,778 18.6% 644,709 73.9% 723,487 55.9% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 344,145 81.4% 227,710 26.1% 571,855 44.1% 2016 YTD TOTAL 0 0.0% 422,924 100.0% 872,420 100.0% 1,295,342 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 29,700 18.7% 218,804 78.7% 248,504 56.8% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 129,393 81.3% 59,257 21.3% 188,650 43.2% Q1-17 0 0.0% 159,093 100.0% 278,060 100.0% 437,153 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 36,426 21.3% 246,092 79.4% 282,518 58.8% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 134,446 78.7% 63,793 20.6% 198,239 41.2% Q2-17 0 0.0% 170,872 100.0% 309,885 100.0% 480,757 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 34,137 19.2% 246,511 80.0% 280,649 57.7% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 143,860 80.8% 61,758 20.0% 205,618 42.3% Q3-17 0 0.0% 177,998 100.0% 308,269 100.0% 486,267 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 36,001 18.0% 248,290 79.8% 284,291 55.5% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 164,557 82.0% 62,952 20.2% 227,509 44.5% Q4-17 0 0.0% 200,557 100.0% 311,242 100.0% 511,800 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 136,264 19.2% 959,697 79.5% 1,095,961 57.2% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 572,256 80.8% 247,759 20.5% 820,015 42.8% 2017 YTD TOTAL 0 0.0% 708,520 100.0% 1,207,457 100.0% 1,915,977 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 37,813 18.4% 275,701 79.1% 313,514 56.6% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 168,118 81.6% 72,643 20.9% 240,761 43.4% Q1-18 0 0.0% 205,931 100.0% 348,344 100.0% 554,275 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 39,493 19.3% 296,917 80.6% 336,410 58.7% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 165,320 80.7% 71,410 19.4% 236,730 41.3% Q2-18 0 0.0% 204,812 100.0% 368,327 100.0% 573,140 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 41,273 20.5% 218,180 76.3% 259,453 53.3% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 159,841 79.5% 67,858 23.7% 227,699 46.7% Q3-18 0 0.0% 201,114 100.0% 286,038 100.0% 487,152 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 40,111 19.8% 194,405 75.3% 234,515 50.9% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 162,278 80.2% 63,748 24.7% 226,026 49.1% Q4-18 0 0.0% 202,388 100.0% 258,153 100.0% 460,541 100.0% Semiconductor Market 0 0.0% 158,689 19.5% 985,203 78.1% 1,143,892 55.1% Advanced Markets 0 0.0% 655,557 80.5% 275,659 21.9% 931,216 44.9% 2018 YTD TOTAL 0 0.0% 814,246 100.0% 1,260,862 100.0% 2,075,108 100.0% Semiconductor Market 6,585 18.7% 36,897 19.0% 176,859 75.5% 220,341 47.5% Advanced Markets 28,634 81.3% 157,091 81.0% 57,495 24.5% 243,220 52.5% Q1-19 35,218 100.0% 193,988 100.0% 234,355 100.0% 463,561 100.0% Semiconductor Market 3,703 6.6% 34,045 18.6% 176,267 74.8% 214,015 45.1% Advanced Markets 52,174 93.4% 148,534 81.4% 59,388 25.2% 260,096 54.9% Q2-19 55,877 100.0% 182,579 100.0% 235,655 100.0% 474,111 100.0% Semiconductor Market 6,852 13.9% 33,879 19.6% 182,173 75.7% 222,903 48.2% Advanced Markets 42,456 86.1% 138,582 80.4% 58,509 24.3% 239,546 51.8% Q3-19 49,308 100.0% 172,460 100.0% 240,681 100.0% 462,449 100.0% Semiconductor Market 15,089 34.9% 39,486 22.4% 216,792 77.5% 271,367 54.3% Advanced Markets 28,189 65.1% 137,057 77.6% 63,040 22.5% 228,285 45.7% Q4-19 43,277 100.0% 176,543 100.0% 279,831 100.0% 499,651 100.0% Semiconductor Market 32,229 17.5% 144,307 19.9% 752,091 75.9% 928,626 48.9% Advanced Markets 151,452 82.5% 581,263 80.1% 238,432 24.1% 971,147 51.1% 2019 YTD TOTAL 183,680 100.0% 725,570 100.0% 990,523 100.0% 1,899,773 100.0% Semiconductor Market 10,143 19.9% 40,903 24.7% 261,568 81.9% 312,615 58.4% Advanced Markets 40,882 80.1% 124,473 75.3% 57,738 18.1% 223,094 41.6% Q1-20 51,025 100.0% 165,376 100.0% 319,307 100.0% 535,708 100.0% Semiconductor Market 7,666 12.0% 41,472 25.0% 272,373 86.6% 321,511 59.1% Advanced Markets 56,118 88.0% 124,577 75.0% 42,129 13.4% 222,824 40.9% Q2-20 63,784 100.0% 166,049 100.0% 314,502 100.0% 544,335 100.0% Semiconductor Market 17,808 15.5% 82,376 24.9% 533,941 84.2% 634,125 58.7% Advanced Markets 97,000 84.5% 249,050 75.1% 99,867 15.8% 445,918 41.3% 2020 YTD TOTAL 114,809 100.0% 331,426 100.0% 633,808 100.0% 1,080,043 100.0%

(1) MKS acquired Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. on February 1, 2019. This is now called the Equipment & Solutions Division.

(2) MKS acquired Newport Corporation on April 29, 2016. This is now called the Light & Motion Division.