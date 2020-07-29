|
MKS Instruments : Adjusted Proforma Revenue by Market
07/29/2020 | 04:36pm EDT
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
GAAP REVENUE BY DIVISION AND MARKET
2016-2020
(in 000's)
|
QUARTER Equipment & Solutions Division (1)
|
|
Light & Motion Division (2)
|
|
Vacuum & Analysis Division
|
|
Consolidated MKS
|
ENDED
|
REVENUE
|
% TOTAL
|
|
REVENUE
|
% TOTAL
|
|
REVENUE
|
% TOTAL
|
|
REVENUE
|
% TOTAL
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
134,676
|
73.3%
|
|
134,676
|
73.3%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
49,005
|
26.7%
|
|
49,005
|
26.7%
|
Q1-16
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
183,681
|
100.0%
|
|
183,681
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
21,934
|
18.5%
|
|
147,082
|
70.9%
|
|
169,015
|
51.9%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
96,561
|
81.5%
|
|
60,286
|
29.1%
|
|
156,846
|
48.1%
|
Q2-16
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
118,494
|
100.0%
|
|
207,367
|
100.0%
|
|
325,861
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
28,560
|
18.9%
|
|
172,736
|
75.4%
|
|
201,296
|
52.9%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
122,877
|
81.1%
|
|
56,486
|
24.6%
|
|
179,363
|
47.1%
|
Q3-16
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
151,437
|
100.0%
|
|
229,223
|
100.0%
|
|
380,660
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
28,285
|
18.5%
|
|
190,215
|
75.4%
|
|
218,500
|
53.9%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
124,708
|
81.5%
|
|
61,933
|
24.6%
|
|
186,641
|
46.1%
|
Q4-16
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
152,993
|
100.0%
|
|
252,148
|
100.0%
|
|
405,140
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
78,778
|
18.6%
|
|
644,709
|
73.9%
|
|
723,487
|
55.9%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
344,145
|
81.4%
|
|
227,710
|
26.1%
|
|
571,855
|
44.1%
|
2016 YTD TOTAL
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
422,924
|
100.0%
|
|
872,420
|
100.0%
|
|
1,295,342
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
29,700
|
18.7%
|
|
218,804
|
78.7%
|
|
248,504
|
56.8%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
129,393
|
81.3%
|
|
59,257
|
21.3%
|
|
188,650
|
43.2%
|
Q1-17
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
159,093
|
100.0%
|
|
278,060
|
100.0%
|
|
437,153
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
36,426
|
21.3%
|
|
246,092
|
79.4%
|
|
282,518
|
58.8%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
134,446
|
78.7%
|
|
63,793
|
20.6%
|
|
198,239
|
41.2%
|
Q2-17
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
170,872
|
100.0%
|
|
309,885
|
100.0%
|
|
480,757
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
34,137
|
19.2%
|
|
246,511
|
80.0%
|
|
280,649
|
57.7%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
143,860
|
80.8%
|
|
61,758
|
20.0%
|
|
205,618
|
42.3%
|
Q3-17
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
177,998
|
100.0%
|
|
308,269
|
100.0%
|
|
486,267
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
36,001
|
18.0%
|
|
248,290
|
79.8%
|
|
284,291
|
55.5%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
164,557
|
82.0%
|
|
62,952
|
20.2%
|
|
227,509
|
44.5%
|
Q4-17
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
200,557
|
100.0%
|
|
311,242
|
100.0%
|
|
511,800
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
136,264
|
19.2%
|
|
959,697
|
79.5%
|
|
1,095,961
|
57.2%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
572,256
|
80.8%
|
|
247,759
|
20.5%
|
|
820,015
|
42.8%
|
2017 YTD TOTAL
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
708,520
|
100.0%
|
|
1,207,457
|
100.0%
|
|
1,915,977
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
37,813
|
18.4%
|
|
275,701
|
79.1%
|
|
313,514
|
56.6%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
168,118
|
81.6%
|
|
72,643
|
20.9%
|
|
240,761
|
43.4%
|
Q1-18
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
205,931
|
100.0%
|
|
348,344
|
100.0%
|
|
554,275
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
39,493
|
19.3%
|
|
296,917
|
80.6%
|
|
336,410
|
58.7%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
165,320
|
80.7%
|
|
71,410
|
19.4%
|
|
236,730
|
41.3%
|
Q2-18
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
204,812
|
100.0%
|
|
368,327
|
100.0%
|
|
573,140
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
41,273
|
20.5%
|
|
218,180
|
76.3%
|
|
259,453
|
53.3%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
159,841
|
79.5%
|
|
67,858
|
23.7%
|
|
227,699
|
46.7%
|
Q3-18
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
201,114
|
100.0%
|
|
286,038
|
100.0%
|
|
487,152
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
40,111
|
19.8%
|
|
194,405
|
75.3%
|
|
234,515
|
50.9%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
162,278
|
80.2%
|
|
63,748
|
24.7%
|
|
226,026
|
49.1%
|
Q4-18
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
202,388
|
100.0%
|
|
258,153
|
100.0%
|
|
460,541
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
158,689
|
19.5%
|
|
985,203
|
78.1%
|
|
1,143,892
|
55.1%
|
Advanced Markets
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
655,557
|
80.5%
|
|
275,659
|
21.9%
|
|
931,216
|
44.9%
|
2018 YTD TOTAL
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
814,246
|
100.0%
|
|
1,260,862
|
100.0%
|
|
2,075,108
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
6,585
|
18.7%
|
|
36,897
|
19.0%
|
|
176,859
|
75.5%
|
|
220,341
|
47.5%
|
Advanced Markets
|
28,634
|
81.3%
|
|
157,091
|
81.0%
|
|
57,495
|
24.5%
|
|
243,220
|
52.5%
|
Q1-19
|
35,218
|
100.0%
|
|
193,988
|
100.0%
|
|
234,355
|
100.0%
|
|
463,561
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
3,703
|
6.6%
|
|
34,045
|
18.6%
|
|
176,267
|
74.8%
|
|
214,015
|
45.1%
|
Advanced Markets
|
52,174
|
93.4%
|
|
148,534
|
81.4%
|
|
59,388
|
25.2%
|
|
260,096
|
54.9%
|
Q2-19
|
55,877
|
100.0%
|
|
182,579
|
100.0%
|
|
235,655
|
100.0%
|
|
474,111
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
6,852
|
13.9%
|
|
33,879
|
19.6%
|
|
182,173
|
75.7%
|
|
222,903
|
48.2%
|
Advanced Markets
|
42,456
|
86.1%
|
|
138,582
|
80.4%
|
|
58,509
|
24.3%
|
|
239,546
|
51.8%
|
Q3-19
|
49,308
|
100.0%
|
|
172,460
|
100.0%
|
|
240,681
|
100.0%
|
|
462,449
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
15,089
|
34.9%
|
|
39,486
|
22.4%
|
|
216,792
|
77.5%
|
|
271,367
|
54.3%
|
Advanced Markets
|
28,189
|
65.1%
|
|
137,057
|
77.6%
|
|
63,040
|
22.5%
|
|
228,285
|
45.7%
|
Q4-19
|
43,277
|
100.0%
|
|
176,543
|
100.0%
|
|
279,831
|
100.0%
|
|
499,651
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
32,229
|
17.5%
|
|
144,307
|
19.9%
|
|
752,091
|
75.9%
|
|
928,626
|
48.9%
|
Advanced Markets
|
151,452
|
82.5%
|
|
581,263
|
80.1%
|
|
238,432
|
24.1%
|
|
971,147
|
51.1%
|
2019 YTD TOTAL
|
183,680
|
100.0%
|
|
725,570
|
100.0%
|
|
990,523
|
100.0%
|
|
1,899,773
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
10,143
|
19.9%
|
|
40,903
|
24.7%
|
|
261,568
|
81.9%
|
|
312,615
|
58.4%
|
Advanced Markets
|
40,882
|
80.1%
|
|
124,473
|
75.3%
|
|
57,738
|
18.1%
|
|
223,094
|
41.6%
|
Q1-20
|
51,025
|
100.0%
|
|
165,376
|
100.0%
|
|
319,307
|
100.0%
|
|
535,708
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
7,666
|
12.0%
|
|
41,472
|
25.0%
|
|
272,373
|
86.6%
|
|
321,511
|
59.1%
|
Advanced Markets
|
56,118
|
88.0%
|
|
124,577
|
75.0%
|
|
42,129
|
13.4%
|
|
222,824
|
40.9%
|
Q2-20
|
63,784
|
100.0%
|
|
166,049
|
100.0%
|
|
314,502
|
100.0%
|
|
544,335
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Market
|
17,808
|
15.5%
|
|
82,376
|
24.9%
|
|
533,941
|
84.2%
|
|
634,125
|
58.7%
|
Advanced Markets
|
97,000
|
84.5%
|
|
249,050
|
75.1%
|
|
99,867
|
15.8%
|
|
445,918
|
41.3%
|
2020 YTD TOTAL
|
114,809
|
100.0%
|
|
331,426
|
100.0%
|
|
633,808
|
100.0%
|
|
1,080,043
|
100.0%
(1) MKS acquired Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. on February 1, 2019. This is now called the Equipment & Solutions Division.
(2) MKS acquired Newport Corporation on April 29, 2016. This is now called the Light & Motion Division.
Disclaimer
MKS Instruments Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 20:35:07 UTC
