Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MKS Instruments, Inc.    MKSI

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

(MKSI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MKS Instruments Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:01am EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Monday, April 29, 2019.  A conference call with management will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 212-6076 for domestic callers and (707) 287-9331 for international callers, and an operator will connect you.  Participants will need to provide the operator with the Conference ID of 7138019, which has been reserved for this call. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website at www.mksinst.com. 

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, power, reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, optics and laser-based manufacturing solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Company Contact:  Seth H. Bagshaw
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Telephone: (978) 645-5578
Email:  seth_bagshaw@mksinst.com

Investor Relations Contact:  The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
Telephone: (212) 871-3927
Email:  monica@blueshirtgroup.com

Lindsay Savarese
Telephone: (212) 331-8417
Email: lindsay@blueshirtgroup.com

MKS Instruments logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
09:01aMKS Instruments Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
03/05MKS Instruments Announces Online Ordering and Expedited Shipping for Vacuum P..
GL
02/22MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14MKS INSTRUMENTS : ESI Receives Significant Asia Order for Recently-Released Flex..
AQ
02/13MKS INSTRUMENTS : ESI Receives Significant Asia Order for Recently-Released Flex..
AQ
02/12MKS Instruments Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02/07MKS INSTRUMENTS : to Present at Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference
PU
02/07MKS Instruments to Present at Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference
GL
02/01MKS INSTRUMENTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of..
AQ
02/01MKS INSTRUMENTS : Announces Closing of Electro Scientific Industries Acquisition
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 140 M
EBIT 2019 464 M
Net income 2019 278 M
Debt 2019 486 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,45
P/E ratio 2020 13,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 5 373 M
Chart MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MKS Instruments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard G. Colella Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Tseng Chung Lee President & Chief Operating Officer
Seth H. Bagshaw Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Richard S. Chute Secretary & Independent Director
Gregory R. Beecher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.53.35%5 321
SMC CORP35.04%26 250
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL29.93%18 062
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC44.07%16 725
COGNEX CORPORATION37.63%9 180
SHIMADZU CORPORATION54.09%8 543