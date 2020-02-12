Log in
MKS Instruments to Present at Citi's 2020 Global Industrials Conference

02/12/2020 | 09:01am EST

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Citi’s 2020 Global Industrials Conference at The Miami Beach Edition Hotel, in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available for a limited time in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.mksinst.com.

About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Company Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (978) 557-5180
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
