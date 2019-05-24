Log in
MLI MARBLE LENDING INC

(MRBL)
Marble Financial, A Proprietary Dashboard to Help Build & Rebuild Credit, CEO Clip Video

05/24/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2019) - Mike Marrandino, CEO of Marble Financial, speaks on the company's proprietary, one-stop online lending and credit rebuilding solution.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/marble-financial-credit-rebuilding-ceo-clip-90sec/

Marble Financial is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 25 - May 26, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL)

marblefinancial.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45031


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Chart MLI MARBLE LENDING INC
Duration : Period :
MLI Marble Lending Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MLI MARBLE LENDING INC0.00%0
BAJAJ FINANCE27.70%28 104
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES29.79%24 781
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL48.12%23 954
ACOM CO., LTD.4.84%5 359
LENDINGTREE INC70.08%4 810
