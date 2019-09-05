Log in
MLI MARBLE LENDING INC

(MRBL)
Marble Financial Adds to Its Management Team with Rich Elliott as Director of Marketing & Creative

09/05/2019 | 10:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) -  MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that senior marketing and branding specialist, Rich Elliott has joined the company as Director of Marketing & Creative. Mr. Elliott will develop clear, actionable marketing plans for new and existing products. He will oversee the internal and external marketing, brand development, social media and PR to implement Marble's brand strategy and increase awareness. He will also work cross-functionally with Sales, Customer Operations, Accounting and Technology teams. As Director of Marketing & Creative, Mr. Elliott will drive the execution in building Marble into a nationally recognized brand within the technology-driven credit and personal financial wellness space.

"We are very excited and fortunate to have Rich leading our marketing and brand initiatives, going forward" commented Mike Marrandino, CEO of Marble. "Rich's integrated marketing experience and skill set around modern, scalable marketing and branding methods will allow us to continue to position Marble as a credit building and financial wellness national brand across Canada."

"I am very excited to use my previous experience, creativity and ideas to quickly power Marble into a nationally recognized brand." Rich said. "I look forward to helping take the company to the next level alongside the impressive and dedicated Marble team."

Rich has a 1st Class Honors Degree in Graphic Communication from The University of Northampton (UK). Originally starting his career at marketing agencies in London, Rich moved over to the Canadian technology scene gaining over 8 years of experience in eCommerce, food technology, and financial technology. During this time, Rich has a proven track record for building well-known brands.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.
At Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL; OTCQB: MRBLF) we are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that understand Canadian's occasionally needs help in achieving longer-term credit health. Through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions: Fast Track Loan, Score Up, and Credit Meds, we guide our customers back to mainstream credit, 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, We are proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and continue to establish ourselves as a leader in financial wellness.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca .

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director
Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47530


© Newsfilecorp 2019
