Marble Financial Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Alistair Brownlow, CPA, CA, CPA (Washington) as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') of the Company.

Mr. Brownlow previously worked as an auditor in the British Virgin Islands specializing in financial and regulatory reporting of public and private fund and trust companies. Prior to this Mr. Brownlow worked for a Canadian chartered accountant firm gaining significant accounting experience auditing public companies in Canada and throughout the world.

Mr. Brownlow completed a Bachelor of Business Administration with first class honours from the Simon Fraser University and is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington)

Mr. Brownlow will replace Ron Burton, who has resigned as CFO of the Company. Both the board and management thanks Mr. Burton for his tenure with the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

