Marble Financial Becomes Member of the Canadian Lenders Association

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined as a member of the Canadian Lenders Association ("CLA"). The CLA provides its members the tools to innovate and grow and to foster safe and ethical lending practices.

"We believe that clarity and transparency should be maximized in all credit rebuilding transactions. Responsible lending is transparent lending." states Mike Marrandino CEO of Marble. "We have become a member of the CLA, to assist us in the success with our lending products and the satisfaction of our customers in achieving their credit rebuilding goals."

"We are very excited to welcome Marble Financial as a member" said Gary Schwartz, President of the CLA. "Marble Financial has a strong track record of providing fair and safe financial services to Canadians. We look forward to working with Marble Financial and the rest of our lenders to influence policy in a way that promotes transparency and foster responsible and ethical lending practices nation-wide."

The Company also wishes to announce that it will undertake a shares for debt settlement, issuing an aggregate of 260,416 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share and a further 440,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share to settle an aggregate of $166,125 in accounts payable. All securities issuances are subject to the approval of the Exchange, and will have a 4 month statutory hold period from the date of issuance.

About Canadian Lenders Association - CLA.

To support the growth of companies that are in the business of lending, or providing other means of credit, to small business and individuals by non-conventional or innovative means to exchange ideas and explore ways of improving the sector; encourage principled and professional practices by Innovative Lenders; educate the public at large about Innovative Lending; encourage individual potential borrowers to be informed about the appropriateness of Innovative Lending to the borrowers' circumstance; and to advocate on behalf of, and represent the interests of Innovative Lenders.. To learn more about the CLA, please visit their website at: www.canadianlenders.org

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for credit rebuilding by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca .

