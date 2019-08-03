Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  MLI Marble Lending Inc    MRBL   CA55316B1085

MLI MARBLE LENDING INC

(MRBL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marble Financial Closes Acquisition of Score-Up, Inc. and Credit Meds Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the News Release of July 17, 2019, the Company has closed the acquisition of Score-Up Inc. ("Score-Up") (TM: "Score-Up!"), a market leading personal finance and credit management proprietary technology platform, and Credit Meds Corp. ("Credit Meds"), an Ontario-based credit coaching, company that offers debt restructuring alternatives by utilizing its proprietary financial wellness diagnostic process.

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Score-Upand Credit Meds for a cash consideration $60,000 and the issuance of 590,459 common shares of Marble. The securities issued are subject to a hold period under Canadian securities, expiring four months and one day post issuance.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About Score-Up offers exclusive Personal Credit and Financial Wellness programs unique to the individual. As an online Financial and Credit Wellness company, Score-Up maximizes financial and credit worthiness of its clients by making sure that credit reports accurately reflect financial responsibility and educating the consumer about how finance and credit impacts a vast array of today's decision makers whether they be lenders, employers, insurers or other industry. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.score-up.ca

About Credit Meds has been in business since 2011, helping Canadians with evaluating their credit challenges. Its proprietary financial diagnostic processes can quickly determine the best course of action to start down the path of debt restructuring and credit wellness.

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca .

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director
PH: (604) 336-0185
Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46721


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MLI MARBLE LENDING INC
12:35aMarble Financial Closes Acquisition of Score-Up, Inc. and Credit Meds Corp.
NE
07/17Marble Financial Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Score-up, Inc. and Cre..
NE
07/08Marble Financial Adds to Its Management Team with Daniel McClure, MBA As Advi..
NE
07/03OTC Markets Group Welcomes Marble Financial to the OTCQB Venture Market
NE
07/02Marble Financial Becomes Member of the Canadian Lenders Association
NE
06/21Marble Financial Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
NE
06/19Marble Financial Adds to Its Management Team with Karim Nanji as Chief Operat..
NE
06/13Marble Financial Becomes Proud Member of the Canadian Debtors Association
NE
06/06Marble Financial Enters into Five Year Agreements with Both Trans Global Insu..
NE
05/24Marble Financial, A Proprietary Dashboard to Help Build & Rebuild Credit, CEO..
NE
More news
Chart MLI MARBLE LENDING INC
Duration : Period :
MLI Marble Lending Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michele N. Marrandino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikas Ranjan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MLI MARBLE LENDING INC0.00%8
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES46.97%27 951
BAJAJ FINANCE21.81%26 956
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL49.45%23 565
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC70.56%5 638
ACOM CO., LTD.7.12%5 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group