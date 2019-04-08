Marble Financial Issues Stock Options and Engages Market Maintenace Services

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) ("Marble" or the "Company") announces subject to regulatory approval the issuance of 3.5 million stock options to directors, employees and consultants under the Company's stock option plan. The strike price for the stock options will be set at the IPO price of $0.20 and vest over three years and a term of five years.

Marble would also like to announce that it has retained, subject to acceptance of filings with regulatory authorities, Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market maintenance services to the Company in compliance with regulatory guidelines. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. The Company will pay ITG $4,000 per month for their services. The agreement with ITG may be terminated at any time by the Company or ITG following an initial three-month term. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive any shares or options as compensation for the services it will render. The Company and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities but ITG and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and fast track their way back to mainstream lending with socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca.

