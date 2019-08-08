H1: MLP increases total revenue by 6 percent – EBIT also up on previous year

Total revenue rose by 6 percent to EUR 329.2 million in the first six months (H1 2018: EUR 310.6 million); at EUR 12.2 million, EBIT is slightly above the previous year's level (EUR 12.1 million)

Growth recorded in all parts of the Group and across virtually all consulting areas

Strongest growth recorded in the old-age provision area (up 10 percent), the wealth management area (up 7 percent) and the non-life insurance area (up 6 percent)

Outlook confirmed: Despite strong investments in the future to develop the university segment, MLP still anticipates modest EBIT growth

Wiesloch, August 8, 2019 - The MLP Group is continuing the growth trend it has enjoyed over the past quarters and was able to increase total revenue by 6 percent in the first half of 2019 to its highest ever level of EUR 329.2 million. MLP recorded gains in all parts of the Group and across virtually all consulting areas. In particular, the old-age provision area (up 10 percent), the wealth management area (up 7 percent) and the non-life insurance area (up 6 percent) recorded the most significant increases. Alongside new business, existing business also continued to display positive development. Indeed, assets under management rose to EUR 37.0 billion, while the premium volume in the non-life insurance area throughout the Group rose to EUR 396.4 million. At EUR 12.2 million (H1 2018: EUR 12.1 million), earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) after the first six months were slightly above the previous year, after having fallen slightly below the previous year's figure in the first quarter. At the end of the first half of the year, MLP confirms its outlook for the year.

'We were able to continue the positive trend of previous quarters and also display visible growth in the first half of the year. The quality of our revenue is continuing to rise. We are benefiting from the strategic further development of the last few years, namely the significant diversification of our revenue basis. Thanks to rising volumes, particularly in the wealth management and non-life insurance areas, as well as successful consultant acquisition, we are continuing to expand sustainable revenue sources for the future,' comments Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg.