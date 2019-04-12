Log in
MLP SE

PU
EQ
03/28MLP : publishes Annual Report 2018
PU
MLP : Invitation to the MLP Annual General Meeting published

0
04/12/2019 | 09:38am EDT

Wiesloch, April 12, 2019 - MLP will hold its regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2018 at the Palatin Congress Centre in Wiesloch on May 29, 2019. As of today, all documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are accessible on the internet at http://www.mlp-agm.com .

The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items:

  • Use of unappropriated profit as per December 31, 2018
  • Discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2018
  • Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2018
  • Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019
  • Approval of the compensation policy for members of the Executive Board
  • Amendement of the business purpose and a corresponding amendement of the Company's Articles of Association

Disclaimer

MLP SE published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 13:37:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
