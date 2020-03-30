Log in
MLP SE: Correction of a release from 30.03.2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/30/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MLP SE
MLP SE: Correction of a release from 30.03.2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.03.2020 / 17:58
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MLP SE
Street: Alte Heerstraße 40
Postal code: 69168
City: Wiesloch
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900M25NF9TALIWQ20

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barmenia Versicherungen a.G.
City of registered office, country: Wuppertal, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG | Barmenia Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 March 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.50 % 0.00 % 8.50 % 109334686
Previous notification 7.77 % 0.00 % 7.77 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006569908 9293529 % 8.50 %
Total 9293529 8.50 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barmenia Versicherungen a.G. % % %
Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG 3.01 % % %
Barmenia Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 5.49 % % 5.49 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 March 2020


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1010661  30.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
