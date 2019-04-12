MLP SE: 'Invitation to the MLP Annual General Meeting published'



DGAP-Media / 12.04.2019 / 15:27



Invitation to the MLP Annual General Meeting published

Wiesloch, April 12, 2019 - MLP will hold its regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2018 at the Palatin Congress Centre in Wiesloch on May 29, 2019. As of today, all documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are accessible on the internet at http://www.mlp-agm.com.

The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items:

- Use of unappropriated profit as per December 31, 2018

- Discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2018

- Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2018

- Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019

- Approval of the compensation policy for members of the Executive Board

- Amendement of the business purpose and a corresponding amendement of the Company's Articles of Association



About MLP:

The MLP Group is the partner for all financial matters - for private clients, as well as companies and institutional investors. With our four brands, each of which enjoys a leading position in their respective markets, we offer a broad range of services:

- MLP: The dialogue partner for all financial matters

- FERI: The investment expert for institutional investors and high net-worth individuals

- DOMCURA: The underwriting agency focusing on private and commercial non-life insurance products

- TPC: The specialist in occupational pension provision management for companies

The views and expectations of our clients always represent the starting point in each of these fields. Building on this, we then present our clients with suitable options in a comprehensible way so that they can make the right financial decisions themselves. In advising and supporting our clients, we examine the offers of all relevant product providers in the market. Our product ratings are based on scientifically substantiated market and product analyses. Manfred Lautenschläger and Eicke Marschollek founded MLP in 1971. More than 1,900 self-employed client consultants and just under 1,700 employees work at MLP.