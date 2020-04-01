MLP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
04/01/2020 | 04:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2020 / 10:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Schroeder-Wildberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MLP SE

b) LEI
529900M25NF9TALIWQ20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569908

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.50 EUR 8775000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.50 EUR 8775000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58787  01.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
