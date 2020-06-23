Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MLP SE    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MLP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Schroeder-Wildberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MLP SE

b) LEI
529900M25NF9TALIWQ20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569908

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition - Discretionary Order

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.498828 EUR 57457.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.498828 EUR 57457.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60835  23.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MLP SE
06:25aMLP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/18MLP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
06/17MLP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/11MLP AG : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
06/05MLP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/15MLP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
05/14MLP SE : Q1: Significant growth in sales revenue and solid earnings performance
EQ
05/13MLP SE : MLP Annual General Meeting to be held online - Invitation published
EQ
05/13MLP : Annual General Meeting to be held online – Invitation published
PU
04/27MLP : Forecast for the year updated due to the effects of coronavirus – So..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 709 M 801 M 801 M
Net income 2020 22,4 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net cash 2020 542 M 612 M 612 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
Yield 2020 3,21%
Capitalization 619 M 697 M 699 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 836
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart MLP SE
Duration : Period :
MLP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MLP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,85 €
Last Close Price 5,68 €
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg Chairman-Management Board
Peter Lütke-Bornefeld Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Michael Dill Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Schlingermann Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Beer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MLP SE1.43%697
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.1.56%38 584
KKR & CO. INC.7.40%17 502
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-27.23%16 283
AMUNDI-2.22%15 453
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-16.51%10 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group