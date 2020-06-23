|
MLP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/23/2020 | 06:25am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.06.2020 / 12:22
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Uwe
|Last name(s):
|Schroeder-Wildberg
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006569908
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition - Discretionary Order
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|5.498828 EUR
|57457.25 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|5.498828 EUR
|57457.25 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|Sales 2020
709 M
801 M
801 M
|Net income 2020
22,4 M
25,3 M
25,3 M
|Net cash 2020
542 M
612 M
612 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|27,9x
|Yield 2020
|3,21%
|Capitalization
619 M
697 M
699 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,11x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 836
|Free-Float
|65,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MLP SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
6,85 €
|Last Close Price
5,68 €
|Spread / Highest target
35,6%
|Spread / Average Target
20,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
3,87%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|MLP SE
|1.43%
|697