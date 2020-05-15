Log in
MLP SE    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
News Summary 
News Summary

MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/15/2020 | 10:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.05.2020 / 16:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2020/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2020/

15.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1046973  15.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
