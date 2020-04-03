MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
0
04/03/2020 | 09:30am EDT
03.04.2020 / 15:24
MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year