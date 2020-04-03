Log in
MLP SE    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/03/2020 | 09:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.04.2020 / 15:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/

03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1015079  03.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1015079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
