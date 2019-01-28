DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting

MLP SE: Release of a capital market information



28.01.2019 / 16:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 21, 2019 until and including January 25, 2019, a number of 52,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December 3, 2018 was disclosed on November 29, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in Average price (EUR) shares 21.01.2019 10,500 4.3748 22.01.2019 10,600 4.3041 23.01.2019 10,600 4.3000 24.01.2019 10,300 4.2932 25.01.2019 10,000 4.3016

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE. (www.mlp-se.com)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of December 12, 2018 until and including January 25, 2019 amounts to 323,200 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.