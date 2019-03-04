Log in
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

03/04/2019 | 09:55am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

04.03.2019 / 15:52
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 25, 2019 until and including March 1, 2019, a number of 35,400 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on December 3, 2018 was disclosed on November 29, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in Average price (EUR)
shares
25.02.2019 5,311 4.5493
26.02.2019 5,004 4.5458
27.02.2019 7,985 4.5451
28.02.2019 8,000 4.5170
01.03.2019 9,100 4.6030

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE. (www.mlp-se.com)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of December 12, 2018 until and including March 1, 2019 amounts to 536,209 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

As planned, we have concluded our share buyback program within the acquisition period from December 3, 2018 until and including March 1, 2019.


04.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

783405  04.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
