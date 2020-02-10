MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 3, 2020 until and including February 7, 2020, a number of 100,426 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR) 03.02.2020 21,252 5.6069 04.02.2020 21,181 5.6943 05.02.2020 21,210 5.7371 06.02.2020 17,688 5.7957 07.02.2020 19,095 5.8284

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE

(www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and including February 7, 2020 amounts to 536,395 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.