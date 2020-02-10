Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/10 09:35:03 am
5.84 EUR   -1.02%
MLP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
MLP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
MLP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

02/10/2020 | 09:35am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

10.02.2020 / 15:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 3, 2020 until and including February 7, 2020, a number of 100,426 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)
03.02.2020 21,252 5.6069
04.02.2020 21,181 5.6943
05.02.2020 21,210 5.7371
06.02.2020 17,688 5.7957
07.02.2020 19,095 5.8284
 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE
(www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and including February 7, 2020 amounts to 536,395 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.


10.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

971965  10.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=971965&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
