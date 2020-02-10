DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE
/ MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
10.02.2020 / 15:32
MLP SE / Share buyback
In the time period from February 3, 2020 until and including February 7, 2020, a number of 100,426 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Day of purchase
Aggregated volumen in shares
Average price (EUR)
03.02.2020
21,252
5.6069
04.02.2020
21,181
5.6943
05.02.2020
21,210
5.7371
06.02.2020
17,688
5.7957
07.02.2020
19,095
5.8284
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE
(www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and including February 7, 2020 amounts to 536,395 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
