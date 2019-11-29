MLS Innovation : BUSINESS NEWS

29th of November 2019

PRESS RELEASE

MLS Innovation's official entry into the market of North Macedonia

MLS announces its entry into the market of North Macedonia, the fifth foreign market after Cyprus, Serbia, Bulgaria and Albania. With a population of 2.1m, and due to its geographical position, North Macedonia is a market in which MLS will seek to play an important role.

MLS enters the market of North Macedonia with MLS Easy™, MLS Smartphones and Tablets.

MLS Easy™ operating system has been developed in Serbian, a language that might not be the country's official one, nevertheless it can be understood and is spoken by the largest part of the population. Moreover, MLS Smartphones and Tablets as well as MLS Easy™, integrate MLS Live services, allowing users to search for the nearest restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies, banks, hospitals, parking spots and other points of internet in North Macedonia and -if needed- navigate them there.

MLS has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with ARS Futura, a major distributor in North Macedonia, for the marketing and promotion of MLS products in the country. MLS in co-operation with ARS Futura, will partner with local providers in North Macedonia with MLS Easy™ being the spearhead. MLS Easy enables local providers to move 2G users (who are a lot in North Macedonia) to 4G, resulting in increased revenue due to the use of data services. MLS products will also be available in local chains of North Macedonia.

For the first year (2020), the commercial activity in this market is expected to generate revenue between € 500,000 and € 1,000,000.

About MLS Innovation Inc

MLS Innovation Inc. was founded in 1989 with the aim of developing and delivering innovative technologies that simplify everyday life (Making Life Simple). In 1998, MLS won the European Union Grand IT Prize Award for Laserlock™, a patent that prevented the copying of Software CD-ROMs and was already sold in more than 40 countries. The company continued to innovate by offering the first Greek CD-ROM, the first Greek Electronic Encyclopedia and the first Talk & Write™ and Translation Software (MLS Systran™). In the 2000s, it entered the electronics market, developed and launched the first portable navigation device with built-in Voice Recognition, MLS Destinator Talk & Drive™. The device reached the windshield of hundreds of thousands of cars in Greece as well as in seven other countries. In the decade of 2010, the company launched the development of Smartphones and Tablets, using the technologies of voice recognition and artificial intelligence to reach hundreds of thousands of Greeks each year. MLS recently added MLS Easy™ to its innovative products. It is a mobile phone with buttons and touchscreen, 4G, with a very easy operating system where everything is done with the voice. It is aimed at 1/3 of Europeans who still have mobile phones with buttons. The company operates in 4 countries since 2018 and plans to expand in 3 more countries.

For more information visit:

https://www.mlsinnovation.com