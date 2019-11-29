Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  MLS Innovation Inc.    MLS   GRS422003004

MLS INNOVATION INC.

(MLS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MLS Innovation : BUSINESS NEWS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:13am EST

29th of November 2019

PRESS RELEASE

MLS Innovation's official entry into the market of North Macedonia

MLS announces its entry into the market of North Macedonia, the fifth foreign market after Cyprus, Serbia, Bulgaria and Albania. With a population of 2.1m, and due to its geographical position, North Macedonia is a market in which MLS will seek to play an important role.

MLS enters the market of North Macedonia with MLS Easy™, MLS Smartphones and Tablets.

MLS Easy™ operating system has been developed in Serbian, a language that might not be the country's official one, nevertheless it can be understood and is spoken by the largest part of the population. Moreover, MLS Smartphones and Tablets as well as MLS Easy™, integrate MLS Live services, allowing users to search for the nearest restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies, banks, hospitals, parking spots and other points of internet in North Macedonia and -if needed- navigate them there.

MLS has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with ARS Futura, a major distributor in North Macedonia, for the marketing and promotion of MLS products in the country. MLS in co-operation with ARS Futura, will partner with local providers in North Macedonia with MLS Easy™ being the spearhead. MLS Easy enables local providers to move 2G users (who are a lot in North Macedonia) to 4G, resulting in increased revenue due to the use of data services. MLS products will also be available in local chains of North Macedonia.

For the first year (2020), the commercial activity in this market is expected to generate revenue between € 500,000 and € 1,000,000.

About MLS Innovation Inc

MLS Innovation Inc. was founded in 1989 with the aim of developing and delivering innovative technologies that simplify everyday life (Making Life Simple). In 1998, MLS won the European Union Grand IT Prize Award for Laserlock™, a patent that prevented the copying of Software CD-ROMs and was already sold in more than 40 countries. The company continued to innovate by offering the first Greek CD-ROM, the first Greek Electronic Encyclopedia and the first Talk & Write™ and Translation Software (MLS Systran™). In the 2000s, it entered the electronics market, developed and launched the first portable navigation device with built-in Voice Recognition, MLS Destinator Talk & Drive™. The device reached the windshield of hundreds of thousands of cars in Greece as well as in seven other countries. In the decade of 2010, the company launched the development of Smartphones and Tablets, using the technologies of voice recognition and artificial intelligence to reach hundreds of thousands of Greeks each year. MLS recently added MLS Easy™ to its innovative products. It is a mobile phone with buttons and touchscreen, 4G, with a very easy operating system where everything is done with the voice. It is aimed at 1/3 of Europeans who still have mobile phones with buttons. The company operates in 4 countries since 2018 and plans to expand in 3 more countries.

For more information visit:

https://www.mlsinnovation.com

Disclaimer

MLS Multimedia SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MLS INNOVATION INC.
03:13aMLS INNOVATION : Business news
PU
11/25MLS INNOVATION : Payment of interest
PU
09/17MLS INNOVATION INC : MAIC European platform development in Bulgarian and entry i..
PU
03/07MLS INNOVATION INC : The European platform MAIC enters Serbia. Facebook Twitter ..
PU
02/27MAIC MINI™ : The new member of MAIC family Facebook Twitter Email AddThis
PU
2018MLS INNOVATION INC : 4 new research projects -  0.7m funding Facebook Twitter E..
PU
2018MLS INNOVATION INC : Entry into the Bulgarian market Facebook Twitter Email Addt..
PU
2018M L S MULTIMEDIA S A : PRESS RELEASE MLS RESULTS 1ST SEMESTER 2018 Facebook Twit..
PU
2018M L S MULTIMEDIA S A : MLS Innovation Inc. announces its official launch in the ..
PU
2018MLS : Most preferred Tablets in the Greek market
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,85x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 16,2 M
Chart MLS INNOVATION INC.
Duration : Period :
MLS Innovation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MLS INNOVATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,31  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Nikolaos Kamatakis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Vasilios Zannas Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Konstantinos V. Papadopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Paraskevi Dimitrios Zachariadou Vice Chairman
Dimitrios Velisariou Konstantoulas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MLS INNOVATION INC.-72.23%18
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.97%1 162 020
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.29%31 131
SPLUNK INC.44.02%23 305
SYNOPSYS68.29%21 306
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.63.06%19 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group