Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mm2 Asia Ltd.    MM2A   SG1DC0000006

MM2 ASIA LTD.

(MM2A)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. to review new curbs on Huawei, China in Feb meeting - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 11:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain

The Trump administration plans to meet this month to discuss further curbing technology exports to China and its flagship telecoms company Huawei, two sources said, in a bid to resolve differences within the government over the possible crackdown.

The gathering, currently scheduled for Feb. 28, will bring together high level officials for talks after the U.S. Commerce Department withdrew a rule aimed at further reducing foreign shipments to Huawei Technologies amid pushback from the Defence Department, one of the people said.

The meeting, which is expected to include cabinet-level officials including Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo, is aimed at addressing how best to approach the blacklisted Chinese company and the broader war with China over technological dominance.

Some U.S. policymakers favour close trade ties with Beijing while others see China and Huawei, the world's largest telecoms equipment maker, as serious threats to national security.

"The administration has to decide how to match its rhetoric on China with policies to deny China key technology and industry," said Tim Morrison, a former senior director at the White House's National Security Council under President Donald Trump, who favours tougher rules.

"Too many tools have not been brought to the President because the entire administration isn't yet in the fight. That must end," he added.

U.S. companies have argued the measures that have been floated would harm U.S. business by driving customers to foreign competitors, while doing little to thwart Huawei.

The agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Commerce Department in May placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns. That allowed the U.S. government to restrict sales of American-made goods to the company and a small number of items made abroad that contain U.S. technology.

Under current regulations, key foreign supply chains remain beyond the reach of U.S. authorities, which fuelled frustration among China hawks and prompted a push to expand U.S. authority to block more shipments to Huawei.

But a draft rule by the Commerce Department to expand its authority to block more shipments to Huawei - first reported by Reuters in November - was stymied by opposition from the Pentagon last month over concerns about harm to U.S. interests. The Treasury Department also pushed back against the measure, sources said.

In an unusual move, Commerce withdrew the rule from the inter-agency review process, pending a meeting of principals to resolve differences.

The gathering comes amid a deepening tech war between the United States and China. The Trump administration is trying to keep sensitive technologies that could be used to harm American interests beyond the reach of Beijing, by cracking down on exports and limiting Chinese investment in key U.S. sectors.

Reuters reported in December that the Commerce Department was finalising rules to limit tech exports to adversaries while the Treasury Department has issued new rules to beef up scrutiny of foreign investment in the United States.

(This story corrects by adding dropped word 'technology' in first paragraph)

By Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MM2 ASIA LTD.
11:38pU.S. to review new curbs on Huawei, China in Feb meeting - sources
RE
05:08pDow Rises More than 400 Points as Higher Volatility Makes Comeback
DJ
04:21pDow Rises More than 400 Points as Higher Volatility Makes Comeback
DJ
02:10pDow Rises Sharply as Investors Bet on Economic Resilience
DJ
11:11aBad Luck Hits Macau Casinos With 15-Day Coronavirus Shutdown -- Update
DJ
02:48aDAVID DORMAN : CVS Pushes Out Player in Aetna Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02/03MARK BERTOLINI : Former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini Says He Is Being Pushed Off CVS..
DJ
02/03Former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini Says He Is Being Pushed Off CVS Board -- Upda..
DJ
02/01Airbus Agrees to Monitoring in $4 Billion Settlement of Bribery Charges--Upda..
DJ
02/01As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 292 M
EBIT 2020 57,0 M
Net income 2020 20,0 M
Debt 2020 194 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 250 M
Technical analysis trends MM2 ASIA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,27  SGD
Last Close Price 0,22  SGD
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Long Jong Chang Group Chief Executive Officer
Wee Chye Ang Executive Chairman
How Kiat Chong Chief Financial Officer
Liang Pheng Tan Lead Independent Director
Seng Hee Chia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MM2 ASIA LTD.-26.67%192
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%11 804
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%8 849
THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY-0.10%7 093
TOHO CO., LTD.-10.22%6 753
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-18.25%3 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group