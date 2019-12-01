MMA Offshore : 02 December 2019 Macquarie Presentation
12/01/2019 | 11:33pm EST
MACQUARIE - WESTERN AUSTRALIA FORUM
2 December 2019
IMPORTANT NOTICES & DISCLAIMER
This document contains general information about the activities of MMA Offshore Limited (MMA) current at the date of this presentation. It is information in a summary form only and does not contain all the information necessary to fully evaluate any transaction or investment. It should be considered in conjunction with MMA's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements to the Australian Securities Exchange available at www.asx.com.au.
MMA makes no representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this document. MMA and its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents and associates will have no liability for any statements, opinions, information or matters (express or implied) arising out of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.
Not a prospectus: This document is not a prospectus or a product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and has not been lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.
Not investment advice: The information provided in this document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs. Any investment decision should be made based solely upon appropriate due diligence. Recipients of this document are advised to consult their own professional advisers. An investment in any listed company, including MMA, is subject to significant risks of loss of income and capital.
Future performance: This document contains certain forward-looking statements. The words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'project', 'forecast', 'estimate', 'likely', 'intend', 'should', 'could', 'may', 'target', 'plan' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of MMA, and its officers, employees, agents and associates, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those assumptions are based. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and neither MMA nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents or associates assumes any obligation to update such information.
Risks: An investment in MMA securities is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of MMA and MMA's directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents or associates. MMA does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of MMA nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital from MMA or any particular tax treatment.
ABOUT MMA
MMA is one of the largest providers of marine services to the offshore Oil & Gas industry in the Asia Pacific region
Head office in Fremantle, Australia with international
Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange since 1999
headquarters in Singapore. Over 1,000 Employees.
Market Cap $166m. EV $366m
We differentiate ourselves through our operational excellence, technical expertise and our ability to deliver innovative andcost-effectivemarine solutions to our
clients.
MMA
OVERVIEW
Modern Fleet of 30+ high-specification vessels
supported by onshore facilities in Singapore and Batam.
BV of Vessel Assets $480m
EXPANDED SERVICE OFFERING
Core OSV business with expanded service offering in Subsea and Project Logistics
Fleet of 30+ specialised offshore support vessels
Offtake Support, Supply Operations, Drilling Support, Construction Support, Seismic & Survey Support, Anchor Handling and Towing, Accommodation and Walk to Work Services
Delivery of complex marine projects
MMA currently services the subsea market predominantly as a vessel provider
Neptune acquisition will enable MMA to provide additional services to existing and new clients (FY19 Revenue A$84m)
Current Neptune service offering improved with access to MMA vessels
Project management of large marine spreads and complex marine logistics
New entity "MMA Global Projects" established to service EPC contractors in developing energy hubs globally
OFFSHORE SERVICES
Core OSV business with focus on innovation and marine solutions
Modern well-maintained fleet - positioned to benefit from improving utilisation and rates
Long term production support contracts underpin earnings and cash flow - INPEX, Woodside, ConocoPhillips, Santos, BHP
Balanced with exposure to improving spot market for remainder of fleet
Strong in-house marine capability which has been maintained during the downturn
Focus on innovative solutions to deliver productivity and efficiency benefits to clients:
Accommodation and Walk to Work services
Cost efficient rig movements
Innovative vessel modifications
Innovative contracting arrangements
We differentiate ourselves by being a service provider, not just a vessel provider
SUBSEA SERVICES
The combination of MMA's vessels and Neptune's subsea expertise enhance our subsea service offering
6 modern MPSV vessels in the fleet capable of supporting a range of subsea and maintenance activities
Neptune acquisition to deliver strategic benefits:
Improved service offering to clients
Increased asset utilisation
Enhanced return on assets
Revenue and cost synergies
Positive client feedback with first combined project already underway - Survey & ROV project in Malaysia on "MMA Vigilant"
Integration progressing well with a number of quick wins already achieved including consolidation of facilities and IT services
Combined business expected to benefit from a recovery in subsea investment
PROJECT LOGISTICS
Asset light business with strong project pipeline
MMA has significant experience in managing large marine spreads for construction projects in the Australian market
MMA Global Projects recently established to focus on emerging growth markets for LNG and renewables construction projects
Recruited experienced and capable in-house team with strong international track record
Asset light business - predominantly using third party assets
ROA enhancing
Strong project pipeline of major projects in East Africa and Taiwan
MMA Global Projects is well positioned to service this market
FY2019 HIGHLIGHTS
50%
72%
Broad consensus that the OSV market is in the early stages of a recovery
Increase in EBITDA
Utilisation increasing with higher weighting to larger vessels
Rates increasing in the more specialised vessel segments
Strong safety performance, well above industry average
ROA and debt metrics improving and remain our key priority
Neptune acquisition to deliver subsea expansion strategy
Executing our growth strategy to deliver improved returns for shareholders
MACRO CONDITIONS
Market commentary supports the view that the fundamentals for a market recovery remain strong
"Capital expenditure budgets are up in 2019, for the first time since 2014, and are expected to grow another ~5% in 2020"
"The hurdle rate for new offshore projects amongst
the participants in our E&P survey is down~35-40%
hurdle rates have now stabilised aroundUSD~45/bbl, well below the current oil price"
"E&P cash flow generation has never looked better
.. Oil companies are stacking cash even at $50/bbl"
"Utilisation is improving from low levels, especially
on the high end. With higher utilisation, high spec
vessel segments are best positioned to see further pricing increases"
"Although the offshore recovery looks to be
a tad slower than earlier anticipated, we observe multiple data points of a recovery (e.g. growing seismic activity, field sanctioning has surpassed 2018 levels, offshore E&P spending is upped, and
international oil companies are resurfacing"
Arctic Securities, Aug 2019
"With an already observed increase in sanctioning/exploration activity we have already
witnessed a solid improvement in the demand for
offshore drilling rigs"
Pareto Securities, E&P Survey Sep 19
"2019 is expected to represent the low point in the cycle for the Group's profitability … Looking ahead, demand for offshore wind farm construction services is expected to increase and, as larger greenfield oil and gas projects are sanctioned, a continued gradual recovery is expected for deepwater SURF activity"
Quarterly results, Nov 2019
"Higher demand has been helping dayrates rise off
the bottom .. High spec PSV demand has risen 20% since bottoming in 2017"
"Many stacked vessels have not worked for several
years .. Long-term stacked vessels face substantial costs to re-enter the market"
"OSV stocks now reflect asset values far below
indicated levels by shipbrokers for second hand market sales .. The gap between the equity market and secondhand market has never been bigger"
Clarksons Platou Securities, Oct 2019
"Demand trending higher - we see
recovery towards c. 80% [AHTS and PSV] utilisation in 2020"
"Bifurcation process in full swing - older vessels struggle. More than 90% of all
contracts awarded in 2018 have been to
vessels less than 15 years of age"
Fearnley Market Update, Aug 2019
MMA's high quality modern fleet is well positioned to benefit from increased activity
STRONG PIPELINE OF MAJOR PROJECTS
Overall increase in project activity to drive global fleet utilisation
MMA Key
Operating Regions
Project sanctioned
To be sanctioned
• Marjan (Aramco)
• Berri (Armaco)
• Zuluf (Aramco)
• Anchor (Chevron)
• KG D6 (Reliance / BP)
Middle East
Gulf of Mexico
India
• PNG LNG (Exxon)
West Africa
South East Asia
• Limbayong (Petronas)
East Africa
• Bonga SW (Shell)
Brazil
• Zabazaba/Etan (Eni)
• Coral South FLNG (Eni)
• Pecan (Aker Energy)
• Mozambique LNG (Anadarko)
• Tortue / Ahmeyim (BP)
• Rovuma LNG (Exxon/Eni)
Australia
• ACCE (Total)
• Preowei (Total)
• Kalimba (Eni)
• Buzios #5 (Petrobras)
• SNE (Woodside)
• Barossa (ConocoPhillips)
• Browse (Woodside)
• Mero #2 (Petrobras)
• Ichthys Phase 2 (INPEX)
• Itapu (Petrobras)
• Scarborough (Woodside)
• Sepia (Petrobras)
• Gorgon Stage 2 (Chevron)
• Lapa (Total)
Significant number of new projects planned in MMA's operating regions
GROWTH STRATEGY
Our growth strategy is focused on delivering increased returns for our shareholders
OPERATIONAL
1 EXCELLENCE
High quality, well maintained fleet
Superior safety performance
Robust environmental management
Commitment to total compliance
Quality service delivery
Strong commercial management
Cost discipline
2 OPERATIONAL
LEVERAGE
Drive Return on Assets through:
Releasing the operating leverage of the asset base as the market recovers
Utilising operating skills and systems to extract value through the deployment of third party assets
Building on strong client network and relationships
3
EXPANDING OUR
SERVICE OFFERING
Drive the OSV fleet further intoservice focused contracts such as:
Safe offshore personnel transfer via motion compensated gangway technology (Walk to Work)
Cost efficient rig movements
Innovative vessel modifications and contracting arrangements to deliver true cost efficiency to clients
MMA Global Projects - use our skills, in- house systems and project management experience to deliver broader marine logistics services to large scale projects using owned and third party assets
Subsea Services (Neptune acquisition) increasing MMA fleet utilisation whilst building a stronger growth platform for the subsea services business
4
BALANCE SHEET
MANAGEMENT
Pro-activeBalance Sheet management
Focus on continuing to improve key debt metrics
OPERATIONAL LEVERAGE
Increasing ROA is MMA's primary focus which will also improve the Company's debt metrics
EBITDA Return on Assets
Notes
1 EBITDA figures are Vessel Segment EBITDA less unallocated corporate overhead adjusting for major one-off projects in 2014 and 2015
FY14 asset base and EBITDA is based on pre Jaya acquisition numbers (Jaya transaction completed on 4 June 2014)
All figures are in AUD
Core Business Improvement
UTILISATION
RATES
COSTS
THIRD PARTY VESSELS
Expanded Service Offering
SUBSEA SERVICES
PROJECT LOGISTICS
WALK TO WORK
BALANCE SHEET MANAGEMENT
The Company is cash flow positive and trading within its banking covenants
MMA Target Net Debt / EBITDA
1
2
3
4
5
6
Gross Debt A$271m (US$120m; A$100m)
Term expiry 30 September 2021
Amortisation holiday until June 20201
Trading within covenants2
Weighted average interest rate 5.99%3
LVR (Net Debt / PPE) 42%
Amortisation payment of A$5.0m due on 30 June 2020
Covenant testing resumed 30 Jun 19 based on earnings from 1 Jan 2019
