MMA Offshore : 07 November 2019 Acquisition of Neptune Marine Services business completed

7 November 2019

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF NEPTUNE MARINE SERVICES

BUSINESS

MMA Offshore Limited ("MMA" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the business of Neptune Marine Services Limited ("NMS") by acquiring its key operating subsidiaries.

The final purchase consideration of A$18.5 million comprised A$5.0 million in cash and the issue of 67.6 million MMA shares to Neptune Marine Services Limited1 at an issue price of A$0.20 per share, representing 7.3% of the enlarged issued capital in MMA.

The acquisition of the Neptune business represents an important step in MMA's strategy to expand its subsea service offering and is expected to deliver a number of strategic benefits including:

Improved service offering to both NMS's and MMA's clients through the combination of MMA's vessel assets and NMS' subsea capability;

Increased asset utilisation through the improved combined service offering, utilising vessels which can be drawn from MMA's existing fleet;

Enhanced Return on Assets through the acquisition of a low capital-intensive business combined with the incremental margin on MMA's vessels through the provision of additional value-added services to our clients;

Revenue synergies through incremental margin on MMA's vessels, increased utilisation and cross selling of services;

1 Neptune Marine Services Limited is the holding company of the acquired subsidiaries and (as approved by its shareholders in October 2019) will be renamed Blossomvale Holdings Ltd as soon as practicable following completion.