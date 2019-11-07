MMA Offshore : 08 November 2019 Appendix 3B - Issue of Consideration Shares

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares).
67,655,000 New Shares issued to Neptune Marine Services Limited (NMS) as part of the purchase consideration payable by MMA to acquire the key operating subsidiaries of NMS, as described in the announcement and investor presentation announced to ASX on 24 July 2019 and the announcement to ASX on 7 November 2019 (together the ASX Materials).
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
The New Shares will have the same terms as existing fully paid ordinary shares in MMA.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes.
$0.20 per New Share.
Part of the purchase consideration payable by MMA to acquire the key operating subsidiaries of NMS as described in the announcement and investor presentation announced to ASX on 24 July 2019 and the announcement to ASX on 7 November 2019 (together the ASX Materials). Please refer to the ASX Materials for further details.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
6c Number of +securities issued Not applicable. without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued Not applicable. with security holder approval
under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Not applicable. with security holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
6h
If +securities were issued under
Not applicable.
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
Not applicable.
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
7 November 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
+class of
Number
+Class
8
Number and
all
925,732,084
Fully paid ordinary
+securities quoted on
ASX
shares
(including the
+securities in
section 2 if applicable)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
10,625,634
Senior Executive
Performance Rights
2018 - Expiry 1 July
2021
2,581,441
Managing Director
Performance Rights
2018 - Expiry 1 July
2021
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
There has been no change to MMA Offshore Limited's dividend policy.
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approvalN/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
How do security holders sellpart of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?
+Issue date
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34 Type of +securities (tick one)
(a)
+Securities described in Part 1
(b)
All other +securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid,
employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible
securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(b)
Number of+securities for which +quotation is sought
+Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Reason for request for quotation now
Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period
(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)
Number
+Class
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 7
Quotation agreement
1
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX
may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
2 We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.
Sign here:
....................................................... Date: 7 November 2019
Dylan Darbyshire-Roberts (Company Secretary)
Appendix 3B - Annexure 1
Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities
Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13
Part 1
Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital
Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated
Insert number of fully paid +ordinary
858,077,084
securities on issue 12 months before the
+issue date or date of agreement to issue
Add the following:
Nil
Number of fully paid+ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period under an exception in rule 7.2
Number of fully paid+ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period with shareholder approval
Number of partly paid+ordinary securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period
Note:
Include only ordinary securities here - other classes of equity securities cannot be added
Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items
Subtract the number of fully paid +ordinary Nil securities cancelled during that 12 month period
"A"858,077,084
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 9
Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A"
"B"
0.15
[Note: this value cannot be changed]
Multiply "A" by 0.15
128,711,563
Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used
Insert number of +equity securities issued
67,655,000
or agreed to be issued in that 12 month
period not counting those issued:
• Under an exception in rule 7.2
• Under rule 7.1A
• With security holder approval under rule
7.1 or rule 7.4
Note:
• This applies to equity securities, unless
specifically excluded - not just ordinary
securities
• Include here (if applicable) the securities
the subject of the Appendix 3B to which
this form is annexed
• It may be useful to set out issues of
securities on different dates as separate
line items
"C"
67,655,000
Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1
"A" x 0.15
128,711,563
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 2
Subtract "C"
67,655,000
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 3
Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C"
61,056,562
[Note: this is the remaining placement
capacity under rule 7.1]
Part 2
Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities
Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated
"A"N/A
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 1 of Part 1
Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A"
"D"0.10
Note: this value cannot be changed
Multiply "A" by 0.10
Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used
Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A
Notes:
This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities
Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained
It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items
"E"
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 11
Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A
"A" x 0.10
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 2
Subtract "E"
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 3
Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E"
Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A
MMA Offshore Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 02:09:01 UTC