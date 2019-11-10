MMA Offshore : 11 November 2019 Becoming a substantial holder

603 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED ACN/ARSN 083 185 693 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name BLOSSOMVALE HOLDINGS LTD (FORMERLY NEPTUNE MARINE SERVICES LTD) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 105 665 843

The holder became a substantial holder on 07/11/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) ORD 67,655,000 7.3% 7.3%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities BLOSSOMVALE HOLDINGS LTD DIRECT 67,655,000 ORD

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest securities registered as holder (8) BLOSSOMVALE HOLDINGS BLOSSOMVALE BLOSSOMVALE HOLDINGS 67,655,000 ORD LTD HOLDINGS LTD LTD

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: