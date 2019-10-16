Log in
MMA Offshore : 17 October 2019 Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

10/16/2019 | 09:54pm EDT

ASX Announcement

17 October 2019

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

The Listing Manager

ASX Ltd

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Listing Rule 3.17.1, please find enclosed a copy of the following documents which have been mailed to the Company's shareholders today:

  • Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting; and
  • Proxy Form.

A copy of the Company's 2019 Annual Report was released to the ASX on 20th September 2019 and is available on the Company's website: www.mmaoffshore.com.

Kind Regards

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED

DYLAN ROBERTS

Company Secretary / Executive General Manager Legal

MMA Offshore Limited

ABN 21 083 185 693 Endeavour Shed, 1 Mews Road Fremantle WA 6160

PO Box 715 South Fremantle

WA 6162

T +61 8 9431 7431 F +61 8 9431 7432

www.mmaoffshore.com

A PERFECT DAY EVERY DAY

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM or Meeting) of registered shareholders of MMA Offshore Limited ABN 21 083 185 693 (Company or MMA), (Shareholders) will be held at the Endeavour Shed, 1 Mews Road, Fremantle, Western Australia, 6160 on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 10.30am (Perth time).

This notice of Meeting should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Explanatory Statement (together, the Notice of Meeting).

BUSINESS

Ordinary Business

Annual Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditors Report

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company, the Directors' report and the Auditor's report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

Resolution 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as a non-bindingordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' report, for the financial year ended 30 June 2019, be adopted."

Note: In accordance with section 250R(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the vote on Resolution 1 is an advisory vote of Shareholders only, and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

Voting Prohibition Statement for Resolution 1

A vote on Resolution 1 must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any of the following persons:

  1. a member of the key management personnel (as that term is defined in the Corporations Act) (KMP) details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
  2. a closely related party (as defined in the Corporations Act) (Closely Related Party) of such a member.

However, a person described above may cast a vote on Resolution 1 if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:

  1. the person does so as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; or
  2. the person is the Chairman of the Meeting and the appointment of the Chairman as proxy:
    1. does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; and
    2. expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy, even though the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of KMP for the Company (or its consolidated group).

MMA Offshore Limited ABN 21 083 185 693

Page 1 of 30

KMP and their Closely Related Parties are prohibited under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) from voting in a manner contrary to the above. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all available undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1.

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Hugh Andrew Jon (Andrew) Edwards as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Hugh Andrew Jon Edwards, who retires as a Director in accordance with rule 3.6(a) of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director."

Resolution 3 - Approval of MMA Offshore Limited's Performance Rights Plan - 2019

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9) and section 260C(4) of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the MMA Offshore Limited Performance Rights Plan - 2019, the terms of which are summarised in the accompanying Explanatory Statement, and the issue of performance rights and fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to the vesting and exercise of those performance rights under that plan."

Voting Prohibition Statement for Resolution 3

A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on Resolution 3 if:

  1. the proxy is either:
    1. a member of the KMP for the Company (or its consolidated group); or
    2. a Closely Related Party of a member of the KMP for the Company (or its consolidated group); and
  3. the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 3.

However, the above prohibition does not apply if:

  1. the proxy is the Chairman of the Meeting; and
  2. the appointment expressly authorised the Chairman to exercise the proxy even though the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the KMP of the Company (or its consolidated group).

Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 3

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by or on behalf of:

  1. Mr David Ross (as a prospective Director who is eligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company);
  2. any Director who is eligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company; or
  3. an associate (as that term is defined in the ASX Listing Rules) of any of those persons.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote (subject to the prohibitions described above) if:

  1. it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the proxy form; or
  2. it is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

KMP and their Closely Related Parties are prohibited under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) from voting in a manner contrary to the above. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all available undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 3.

MMA Offshore Limited ABN 21 083 185 693

Page 2 of 30

Resolution 4 - Grant of Performance Rights to the Chief Executive Officer and prospective Managing Director, Mr David Ross

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and authorise the grant of 3,511,454 performance rights to the Chief Executive Officer (and prospective Managing Director), Mr David Ross, and the acquisition of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company upon the vesting and exercise of any such performance rights, pursuant to the MMA Offshore Limited Performance Rights Plan - 2019, the terms of which are summarised in the accompanying Explanatory Statement."

Voting Prohibition Statement for Resolution 4

A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on Resolution 4 if:

  1. the proxy is either;
    1. a member of the KMP for the Company (or its consolidated group); or
    2. a Closely Related Party of a member of the KMP for the Company (or its consolidated group); and
  3. the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 4.

However, the above prohibition does not apply if:

  1. the proxy is the Chairman of the Meeting; and
  2. the appointment expressly authorised the Chairman to exercise the proxy even though the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the KMP of the Company (or its consolidated group).

Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 4

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by or on behalf of:

  1. Mr David Ross (being the Chief Executive Officer, and prospective Director, who is to be issued the performance rights, and any resulting fully paid ordinary shares in the Company upon vesting and exercise of those performance rights, under the MMA Offshore Limited Performance Rights Plan - 2019); or
  2. an associate (as that term is defined in the ASX Listing Rules) of Mr David Ross.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote (subject to the prohibitions described above) if:

  1. it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the proxy form; or
  2. it is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

KMP and their Closely Related Parties are prohibited under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) from voting in a manner contrary to the above. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all available undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 4.

If approval is obtained under ASX Listing Rule 10.11, approval is not required under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, as set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice.

MMA Offshore Limited ABN 21 083 185 693

Page 3 of 30

Resolution 5 - Approval of the issue of Shares to Neptune Marine Services Limited

Important note: The following Resolution will be put to the Meeting if completion of the NMS Acquisition (as defined in the Explanatory Statement) and issue of the Consideration Shares (as defined in the Explanatory Statement) has not occurred before the Meeting. Otherwise, this Resolution will be withdrawn and Shareholders will be asked to vote on Resolution 6 instead.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, the issue of up to 67,655,000 Shares to Neptune Marine Services Limited on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement, be approved."

Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 5

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in the issue, or any associate (as that term is defined in the ASX Listing Rules) of those persons.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote (subject to the prohibitions described above) if:

  1. it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the proxy form; or
  2. it is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

Resolution 6 - Ratification of the issue of Shares to Neptune Marine Services Limited

Important note: The following Resolution will be put to the Meeting if completion of the NMS Acquisition (as defined in the Explanatory Statement) and issue of the Consideration Shares (as defined in the Explanatory Statement) has occurred before the Meeting. Otherwise, this Resolution will be withdrawn and Shareholders will be asked to vote on Resolution 5 instead.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the issue of up to 67,655,000 Shares to Neptune Marine Services Limited on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement, be approved and ratified."

Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 6

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 6 by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue, or any associate (as that term is defined in the ASX Listing Rules) of those persons.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote (subject to the prohibitions described above) if:

  1. it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the proxy form; or
  2. it is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

MMA Offshore Limited ABN 21 083 185 693

Page 4 of 30

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MMA Offshore Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 01:53:03 UTC
