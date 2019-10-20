Log in
MMA Offshore : 21 October 2019 Neptune Shareholders vote in favour of acquisition at EGM

0
10/20/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

ASX Announcement

21 October 2019

The Listing Manager

ASX Limited

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

NEPTUNE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ACQUISITION AT EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

MMA Offshore Limited ("MMA" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Neptune Marine Services Limited ("NMS") today approved the acquisition by MMA of the Neptune business through the acquisition of its key operating subsidiaries.

This follows the approval of the transaction by the shareholders of MTQ Corporation Limited of Singapore, the parent company of Blossomvale Investments Pte Ltd, NMS's controlling shareholder at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 1 October 2019.

Shareholder approval is a significant milestone towards completion of the acquisition. Completion is expected to take place by early to mid-November 2019 subject to satisfaction of all remaining conditions precedent (as described in detail in the Company's ASX Announcement on 24 July 2019).

At this stage, the Company expects all remaining conditions precedent to be met in due course.

Kind regards,

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED

DYLAN ROBERTS

Company Secretary

MMA Offshore Limited

ABN 21 083 185 693 Endeavour Shed, 1 Mews Road Fremantle WA 6160

PO Box 715 South Fremantle WA 6162

T +61 8 9431 7431 F +61 8 9431 7432

www.mmaoffshore.com

A PERFECT DAY EVERY DAY

Disclaimer

MMA Offshore Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 03:30:11 UTC
