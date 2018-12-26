MMC Berhad : Johor Port Berhad Wins Global Perfomance Excellence Award 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JOHOR PORT BERHAD WINS

GLOBAL PERFORMANCE EXCELLENCE AWARD 2018 - WORLD CLASS

Kuala Lumpur, 26 December 2018 - Johor Port Berhad (JPB), a Member of MMC Group, clinched the Global Performance Excellence Award 2018 - World Class from the Asia Pacific Quality Organisation (APQO). The award presentation ceremony was held at the Jumeirah Etihad Towers Hotel, Abu Dhabi on 11 December 2018.

The Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA) is a formal international recognition of performance and business excellence. The GPEA is a strategic enabling tool for global performance excellence that helps to strengthen the strategies and performance of organisations to succeed in the fast-evolving global market place.

The highest accolade, the World Class Award was awarded to Johor Port Berhad in recognition of the Port's world class quality performance. Johor Port, as an integrated multipurpose port has demonstrated sound, systematic approaches and robust deployment of performance excellence values, principles and practices. There is a clear alignment between their strategy, innovation, performance measures and outcomes that are evident across Johor Port Berhad which distinguished JPB from the rest of other nominee companies.

"We are pleased to announce that thirty role model organisations from ten Asia and Pacific Rim Countries are being recognised for achieving significant milestones on their business excellence journey of which only fourteen companies have demonstrated commendable World Class performance under the three categories of the APQO Global Performance Excellence Awards. The GPEA which is primarily Baldrige or EFQM based provides a holistic approach to managing organisational success through embracing of validated best practices," said Harnek Singh, President, APQO and Chairman of Global Performance Excellence Award Governing Council.

The World Class Award of Global Performance Excellence Awards 2018 was presented to Shahrull Allam Shah Abdul Halim, Chief Executive Officer of Johor Port Berhad by His Excellency Saeed Abdul Jaleel al Fahim, Chairman of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award during the award ceremony.

"We are truly honoured to receive this award as it signifies Johor Port Berhad's continuous improvement in delivering a high-quality service to our customers. Over the last couple of years, we have undertaken numerous initiatives to innovate and establish Johor Port Berhad as one of the most efficient multipurpose ports in the region. We are committed to creating more innovation and best solutions for our customers across the globe and this recognition is a testament to our ability to understand and adapt to tomorrow's market and instill excellence into our business operations." said YBhg Dato' Sri Che Khalib bin Mohamad Noh, Chairman of Johor Port Berhad and Group Managing Director of MMC Corporation Berhad.

Photo caption: (From Left) Mr. Ab Rahim Yusoff Vice President, Executive Board Asia Pacific Quality Organization, Mr Shahrull Allam Shah Abdul Halim, Chief Executive Officer of Johor Port Berhad, His Excellency Saeed Abdul Jaleel al Fahim, Chairman of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, Mr K C Low Head, Corporate Strategy & Business Development Division of Johor Port Berhad, Prof. Hari Eltigani Coordinator General of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, Mr. Harnek Singh President, Executive Board of Asia Pacific Quality Organisation.

About Johor Port Berhad

Johor Port Berhad, a member of the MMC Group is an integrated multi-purpose port facility located at the southern tip of Peninsula Malaysia providing a comprehensive range of port services to meet the

individual needs of its customer. Commencing operation in 1977 as the original Southern Gateway Multi-Purpose Port in Malaysia, Johor Port currently operates a total area of 1,000 acres, 660 acres of which are designated as Free Zone.

With 24 berths and a total berthing length of 4.9 km, the services and facilities within Johor Port include the Container Terminal, Bulk and Break Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Warehousing Facilities. As 1st port in Malaysia to be accorded with Free Zone status, Johor Port is the appointed Free Zone Authority for the management of its Free Zone area.

Johor Port is the largest Palm Oil terminal in the world and was designated as an approved London Metal Exchange (LME) location in 2004 and is currently ranked No. 6 out of 35 in the world for LME Cargo. Johor Port is also one of the largest discharging point for rice and cocoa in Malaysia as well as being one of the biggest terminals in Malaysia for fertilizer and cement.

About MMC Corporation Berhad

MMC Corporation Berhad (MMC) is a leading utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses under three divisions, namely ports & logistics, energy & utilities and engineering & construction.

Its key businesses under the Ports and Logistics division include the operations of Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (Malaysia's largest container terminal), Johor Port Berhad (Malaysia's leading multi-purpose port), Northport (Malaysia) Bhd and Kontena Nasional Berhad. Additionally, MMC extends its operations to Saudi Arabia via its associate stake in Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company Limited, a container port terminal within the Jeddah Islamic Port.

MMC owns and operates Senai International Airport, Johor Bahru, a major aviation hub and the main air transportation gateway to Iskandar Malaysia. Surrounding the airport is an area covering over 2,718 acres known as Senai Airport City which is being transformed into a major integrated industrial and commercial development.

Under the Energy & Utilities division, MMC is the single largest shareholder of both Malakoff Corporation Berhad (Malaysia's largest independent power producer), and Gas Malaysia Berhad (sole supplier of reticulated natural gas in Peninsular Malaysia to non-power sector). Within the utilities segment, MMC also wholly owns Aliran Ihsan Resources Berhad (a water treatment plant operator).

MMC's Engineering & Construction division has further established itself in the sector with a leading role as the Project Delivery Partner (PDP) and underground works package contractor for the 51km Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) project (Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line) and Line 2 project (Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line). Prior to this, MMC has successfully completed the 329km Ipoh-Padang Besar Electrified Double Tracking Project as well as the innovative Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART) motorway, the first-of-its-kind dual-purpose tunnel in the world.

MMC continues to make inroads in the construction industry, securing key civil and infrastructure projects in the country namely Langat Centralised Sewage Treatment Plant, Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant, civil and infrastructure works for RAPID Pengerang Cogeneration Plant. Additionally, MMC has a 20% effective interest in Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd (BHP) which has been appointed as PDP for the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project.

