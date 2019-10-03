MMC Berhad : The Langat Centralised Sewage Treatment Plant Receives First Liquid Flow to Mark its Operational Readiness

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THE LANGAT CENTRALISED SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT RECEIVES FIRST LIQUID FLOW TO MARK ITS OPERATIONAL READINESS KAJANG, 3 October 2019 - The Langat Centralised Sewage Treatment Plant (Langat CSTP) celebrated its first milestone when the plant welcomes the initial liquid flow today. The Langat CSTP received its first 60,000 Population Equivalent (PE) signifies the operation readiness to treat sewage inflow in stages from Cheras and Kajang and expected to process the flow of 230,000 PE which covered approximately 40% of the catchment areas by early next year prior releasing the treated clean water into Sungai Langat. Considered as one of the mega projects of Ministry of Land, Water and Natural Resources, anchored by Sewerage Services Department, where the treatment plant will be able to treat effluents within Standard A parameters as required by the Department of Environment (DOE) under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 - Environmental Quality (Sewage) Regulations 2009. MMC Pembetungan Langat Sdn Bhd (MMC PLSB) was entrusted as the main contractor to deliver this national infrastructure project. The project has tackled some of the great challenges especially in connecting 105km sewer pipeline in which it has to undergo stringent testing and commissioning including CCTV test, infiltration and exfiltration tests as well as flow test to ensure zero leaking and blocking along the pipelines before the live flow released into the treatment plant. Another challenge face by the project team is in the physical building of the Langat CSTP where it is developed on the land area of 7.3 hectares that can only accommodate 300,000 PE. With collaboration via Tokyo Metropolitan Government, MMC PLSB has successfully incorporated the Deep Aeration Method With Step-Feed Multi Stage De-Nitrification Process within the Langat CSTP which increased sewage inflow capacity up to three times with the same size of land area. The plant will be capable to accommodate sewage inflow of 207,000m³ in a day or 920,000 PE, covering a total of 77.6 sq km catchment area which include Cheras Batu 11, Cheras Jaya, Desa Baiduri as well as Kajang 1 and 3. This RM1.5 billion-worth project is designed to achieve the Class 1 water quality, specifically in reducing the ammonia level along Sungai Langat. Page 1 of 4

The Langat CSTP is inspired by the successful Tokyo Metropolitan Sewerage Service in Japan, an innovative and modern facility equipped with green technology initiatives. The Langat CSTP will be equipped with recreational facilities for the public such as sixteen badminton courts, two takraw courts, two basketball courts, two futsal courts, a children's playground and a community hall. The celebration was graced by YB Dr. Xavier Jayakumar, Minister of Land, Water, and Natural Resources. It was also attended by various agencies and local authorities who also contribute towards the overall completion of Langat CSTP. Technical bodies, professionals, students and general public are welcomed to visit the Public Information Centre at the Langat CSTP to learn more about the project. Requests and inquiries can be made via phone to 1300-88-7572 or email to plsbcomms@mmc.com.my. Photo Caption: MMC PLSB is the main contractor for the construction of Langat Centralised Sewage Treatment Plant that has the capacity of 920,000 population equivalent covering a total of 77.6 sq km catchment area starting from Cheras Batu 11 to Kajang. It is designed to achieve the Class 1 water quality, specifically in the ammonia removal. Langat Sewerage Project is one of the initiatives and the main component in the Sewerage Non-River project under the Greater KL programme.

About MMC Pembetungan Langat Sdn Bhd MMC Pembetungan Langat Sdn Bhd, a member of MMC Corporation Berhad, was awarded by the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources to embark on a 59-month project to design and build a technologically advanced sewage treatment centre named the Langat Centralised Sewage Treatment Plant and Sewer Conveyance System (Langat CSTP). It is one of the Greater Kuala Lumpur anchor projects implemented by Jabatan Perkhidmatan Pembetungan and designed based on the Tokyo Metropolitan Sewage System. The facility will be able to accommodate an inflow of 920,000 population-equivalent with the catchment area of 77.6 sq km stretching from Cheras Batu 11 to Kajang. It is designed to achieve the Class 1 water quality, specifically in the ammonia removal, an "integrated" space to promote best use of space and carbon reduction by means of Green Technology driven initiatives. Enquiries Please log on to www.langatsp.comor contact: Shida Taslim, MMC Pembetungan Langat Sdn Bhd Tel: 03-8740 8124 / 019-348 7572 Email: norsida@mmc.com.my About MMC Corporation Berhad MMC Corporation Berhad (MMC Group) is a leading utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses under four divisions, namely Ports and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Engineering and Industrial Development. Its key businesses under the Ports and Logistics division include the operations of Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd, Johor Port Berhad, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, Penang Port Sdn Bhd, Tanjung Bruas Port Sdn Bhd and Kontena Nasional Berhad. Internationally, MMC Group has presence in Saudi Arabia via Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company Limited, a container port terminal within the Jeddah Islamic Port. Under the Energy and Utilities division, MMC Group is the single largest shareholder of both Malakoff Corporation Berhad and Gas Malaysia Berhad. MMC Group's Engineering division has played a leading role for the implementation of the entire project including the underground works package in completing the 51 km Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang project (SBK Line) and is now the main turnkey contractor for the entire Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya project (SSP Line). Prior to this, MMC Group has successfully completed the 329 km Ipoh-Padang Besar Electrified Double Tracking Project as well as the innovative Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART) motorway, the first of its kind, dual-purpose tunnel in the world. MMC Group is currently, undertaking key civil and infrastructure projects in the country namely Langat Centralised Sewerage Treatment Plant and Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant. Under Industrial Development, MMC Group's Property develops and manages close to 6,000 acres of industrial developments in Iskandar Malaysia, Johor and Kulim, Kedah, which include the Senai Airport City, Tanjung Bin Petrochemical & Maritime Industrial Centre (TBPMIC) and the Northern Technocity (NTC). The Senai Airport City, TBPMIC and NTC developments come under the ambit of Group Property's three operating companies - Senai Airport City Sdn Bhd, Seaport Worldwide Sdn Bhd and Northern Technocity Sdn Bhd respectively. In other businesses, MMC Group wholly-owns Aliran Ihsan Resources Berhad, a company which specialises in the full spectrum of water treatment and Senai Airport Terminal Services

Sdn Bhd, the operator of Senai International Airport in Johor Bahru - a major aviation hub and the main air transportation gateway to Iskandar Malaysia.