Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  MMG Limited    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 01:01am EDT

China's Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co said it had started processing gold ore from its Sepon mine in Laos, marking the first time the project has produced gold in almost six and a half years.

The restart of gold production at the mine, scrapped in part because it wasn't profitable enough, comes after gold prices hit a seven-year high last month. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted investors to pile into the safe-haven precious metal.

Chifeng Jilong said on Saturday the launch was three months ahead of schedule, despite the novel coronavirus outbreak. "It is estimated that finished gold can be produced in early June," the company said in a statement on its website.

The previous owner of the copper and gold mine, MMG Ltd, had ceased gold production at the project in December 2013, citing depleting ore reserves and lower margins, choosing to focus on copper.

Chifeng Jilong bought a 90% stake in the mine's operator, Lane Xang Minerals, from MMG in 2018 for $275 million.

The Chinese firm plans to produce 1-1.6 tonnes of gold from Sepon this year and possibly 7 tonnes in 2021, once the plant ramps up to full capacity, Kevin Chen, the company's vice general manager, told Reuters on Sunday.

It also plans to produce around 45,000 tonnes of copper this year, down from 72,000 tonnes in 2019, he said.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by William Mallard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD. 4.36% 9.34 End-of-day quote.3.09%
GOLD 0.50% 1741.5 Delayed Quote.14.21%
MMG LIMITED 0.73% 1.38 End-of-day quote.-0.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MMG LIMITED
01:01aChina's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
RE
05/07EXCLUSIVE : Peru mines set to restart; to hit 80% production in a month - indust..
RE
04/24MMG LIMITED : - First quarter 2020 production results
AQ
04/23MMG : First quarter production report for the three months ended 31 march 2020
PU
04/17Congo mine closures would cause economic and social crisis, minister says
RE
04/17MMG : Letter to shareholders in relation to precautionary measures at 2020 annua..
PU
03/19MMG : China's MMG cuts Las Bambas operations as Peru declares COVID-19 emergency
RE
03/04MMG : Announcement on annual results for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
02/28MMG LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/20MMG : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.09 of the listing rules - proposed non-ca..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 276 M
EBIT 2020 460 M
Net income 2020 -77,7 M
Debt 2020 7 216 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,7x
P/E ratio 2021 49,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
EV / Sales2021 2,28x
Capitalization 1 434 M
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,24 $
Last Close Price 0,18 $
Spread / Highest target 87,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Yu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ji Qing Xu Non-Executive Director
Jian Jiao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMG LIMITED-0.72%1 434
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-9.98%43 518
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.76%25 364
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-35.37%12 313
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-0.42%9 870
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-0.77%7 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group