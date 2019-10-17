MMG : Announcements and Notices – Third Quarter Production Report for the Three Months Ended 30 September 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. MMG LIMITED 五礦資源有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208) (ASX STOCK CODE: MMG) THIRD QUARTER PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Listing Rules) and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The board of directors (Board) of MMG Limited (Company or MMG) is pleased to provide the Third Quarter Production Report for the three months ended 30 September 2019. The report is annexed to this announcement. By order of the Board MMG Limited GAO Xiaoyu CEO and Executive Director Hong Kong, 17 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, of which two are executive directors, namely Mr Gao Xiaoyu and Mr Xu Jiqing; three are non-executive directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Zhang Shuqiang and Mr Jiao Jian; and four are independent non-executive directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan, Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook and Professor Pei Ker Wei.

MMG Third Quarter Production Report 2019 1 THIRD QUARTER PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 3Q19 3Q19 YTD19 3Q19 VS 3Q18 VS 2Q19 YTD VS YTD18 Copper cathode (tonnes) Kinsevere 18,495 -11% 12% 47,497 -22% Total 18,495 -11% 12% 47,497 -22% Copper (contained metal in concentrate, tonnes) Las Bambas 96,990 12% 15% 282,815 3% Rosebery 378 30% 17% 1,079 2% Total 97,369 12% 15% 283,894 3% Zinc (contained metal in concentrate, tonnes) Dugald River 47,296 23% 32% 121,810 15% Rosebery 21,332 11% 1% 60,896 6% Total 68,628 19% 21% 182,707 12% Lead (contained metal in concentrate, tonnes) Dugald River 5,750 5% 3% 16,388 44% Rosebery 5,640 -11% -9% 17,736 -22% Total 11,390 -4% -3% 34,125 0% Molybdenum (contained metal in concentrate, tonnes) Las Bambas 467 -17% -17% 1,542 2% Total 467 -17% -17% 1,542 2% KEY POINTS Total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) of 1.25 per million hours worked for the third quarter in 2019.

Total copper production of 115,864 tonnes and total zinc production of 68,628 tonnes was 14% and 21% higher respectively than the prior quarter, with improved operational performance across all sites.

Dugald River delivered a record production quarter, while Las Bambas, Kinsevere and Dugald River all delivered record quarterly mill throughput rates.

Road access to Las Bambas has been disrupted by a series of road blocks in sections of the road between 50 and 250 kilometres from Las Bambas, in the province of Chumbivilicas, Cusco, since 22 September. Dialogue continues with community leaders and government to seek a resolution. Mining and production have been progressively impacted from late last week. On 15 October the Government of Peru declared a State of Emergency for a section of the road and authorities have now commenced actions to clear the road.

MMG Third Quarter Production Report 2019 2 Assuming unrestricted road access is restored within the next few days, Las Bambas production for 2019 is expected to be marginally below the guidance range of 385,000 to 405,000 tonnes, with C1 costs at the higher end of the US$1.15 to US$1.25/lb range.

More targeted exploration focus around existing operating hubs continues to demonstrate good early success.

Las Bambas drilling continues to define mineralisation at the Chalcobamba Southwest Zone. This is within 300 metres of the current Chalcobamba ore reserve pit and should drive expansion of the Chalcobamba pit design. Highlights include 108.0m @ 1.00% Cu in drillhole CHS19-045, from 39.0m downhole and 175.1m @ 0.54% Cu, and 453ppm Mo, in drillhole CHS19-041, From 0.9m downhole. COMMODITY PRICES, MARKETING AND SALES COMMODITY PRICES, MARKETING AND SALES QUARTER-AVERAGE QUARTER CLOSE 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 Metal Price* Copper (US$/lb) 2.63 2.77 2.77 2.60 2.71 2.80 Gold (US$/oz) 1474 1310 1213 1486 1411 1185 Lead (US$/lb) 0.92 0.86 0.95 0.95 0.87 0.91 Molybdenum (US$/lb) 11.84 12.19 11.81 11.78 12.00 11.80 Silver (US$/oz) 17.02 14.89 14.99 17.26 15.22 14.31 Zinc (US$/lb) 1.06 1.25 1.15 1.08 1.17 1.17 Sources: zinc, lead and copper: LME cash settlement price; Molybdenum: Platts; gold and silver: LBMA. Copper and zinc prices softened further during the third quarter as market sentiment was dominated by geo-political events such as the continuing US-China trade dispute and uncertainty over Brexit. US dollar strength also weighed on metal prices. As is typical in in times of macroeconomic uncertainty, precious metals prices were firmer. Although softening global economic conditions are leading to lower growth in copper consumption in the near term, mine supply is also constrained due to lower output at some operations and limited new projects to fill the supply gap. Notwithstanding the above, copper smelter capacity and production in China continues to expand, adding to demand for imported copper concentrate which is up 11% in the year to August and is expected to reach another annual record this year. The strong demand for concentrate and flat mine production ensured that treatment and refining charges remained well below annual benchmark levels throughout the quarter. Chinese zinc smelter production continued to expand during the quarter. In contrast, global refined zinc consumption is likely to contract this year. Despite this inventory build, the global zinc market remains in deficit. Total stocks on the LME and SHFE were at the equivalent of only 4 days' global consumption during the quarter. Despite the rise in Chinese zinc smelter production, the concentrate market remained comfortably supplied during the quarter with an increase in mine supply as new projects, including Dugald River, ramp up during 2019. PROVISIONAL PRICING The following table provides a summary of the metal that was sold but which remains provisionally priced at the end of the third quarter 2019 and the month that final average pricing is expected to occur at the time of provisional invoicing.

MMG Third Quarter Production Report 2019 3 OPEN PRICING AT 1 OCTOBER 2019 OCT-19 NOV-19 DEC-19 JAN-19 TOTAL Copper (tonnes cathode and 29,641 10,868 17,769 22,610 80,889 copper contained in concentrate) 10,298 11,235 Gold (ounces) 937 Lead (tonnes) 7,587 7,587 Molybdenum (pounds) 943,742 690,525 1,634,268 Silver (ounces) 865,422 76,654 942,076 Zinc (tonnes) 20,529 8,547 12,825 41,901 OPERATIONS LAS BAMBAS LAS BAMBAS 3Q19 3Q19 3Q19 YTD YTD19 VS 3Q18 VS 2Q19 VS YTD18 Copper (tonnes) 96,990 12% 15% 282,815 3% Molybdenum (tonnes) 467 -17% -17% 1,542 2% Las Bambas produced 96,990 tonnes of copper in copper concentrate in the third quarter of 2019, 15% above the prior period and 12% higher than the third quarter 2018. The increase is attributable to uninterrupted operations for most of the quarter compared to second quarter 2019 and improved operational performance across the mine and the mill. Mining performance was underpinned by recent investments in new mine fleet and higher utilisation across the fleet. These improvements will continue to support higher mining and development rates as we continue to open up the mine in the coming periods. Record quarterly mill throughput was driven by a series of operational improvements throughout the grinding circuit. Recovery rates also increased due to more effective management of oxides and favourable ore characteristics. Molybdenum production was 17% lower than the prior quarter due primarily to lower grades. Background and update on Las Bambas social challenges Las Bambas operations interact with 3 regions, 4 provinces, 14 districts and with more than 70 communities (17 communities within its direct area of influence and approximately 53 communities along the 450km road to the rail transfer station). The mine is located in Apurímac, previously recognised as Peru's least developed region and now it's fastest growing. Apurímac leads regional growth with an average growth rate of 30.3% in the years 2012 - 2017 (Peru: 2.7% on average). While Las Bambas maintains a positive relationship with most communities, the operation continues to face increasing road blocks with demands for the negotiation of benefit agreements, road compensation and inclusion within the statutory area of direct influence for the Las Bambas operation. Additionally, In August 2019 regional protests against the Tia Maria project in Peru restricted traffic in and out of the Matarani Port for 17 days. This affected Las Bambas logistics as well as that of other producers in the region. Since 22 September, road access to Las Bambas has been disrupted by a series of road blocks in sections of the road between 50 and 250 kilometres from Las Bambas, in the province of Chumbivilicas, Cusco. The community demands include the repeal of the categorisation of a national road, road use compensation, new benefit agreements and inclusion in the area of direct influence.

MMG Third Quarter Production Report 2019 4 Mining and production have been progressively impacted from late last week. On 15 October and following a series of attempts to establish dialogue, the Government of Peru declared a State of Emergency along a section of the logistics road, which has now allowed the Peruvian authorities to commence actions to clear the road. Las Bambas' approach to social management is based on building strong, trusting, relationships. The Las Bambas social team is located in the communities along the transport corridor. Since 2010, Las Bambas has invested more than US$360 million in social development programs, including schools, communal buildings, health centres and the promotion of new businesses. This is in addition to this 3% of all revenues which are paid as royalties and are distributed to the various local governments of the districts of Apurimac. Since commencing commercial production Las Bambas has paid more than US$250 million in royalties and invested more than US$200 million in improving the national road used for its logistics. Logistics operations are undertaken under strict control and with high standards including significant actions to mitigate impacts and a continuous monitoring program. Mitigation actions include dust suppression using more than 50 community operated water trucks along the road. Las Bambas is committed to continuing to work with government and the local communities to establish sustainable solutions to these persistent issues. Las Bambas Outlook Assuming that unrestricted road access is restored in the coming days and the roads remain clear for the transit of vehicles, production of copper for 2019 is now expected to be marginally below the 385,000-405,000 tonnes guidance range, with C1 costs towards the upper end of the US$1.15 to US$1.25/lb range. As the road blockages have prevented concentrates being transported from the mine to the port, some shipments to customers have been delayed. Current stockpiles of contained copper on site have increased to around 65,000 tonnes, which will now be progressively drawn down and shipped over the remainder of this year and the first quarter of 2020. Development works at Las Bambas to extend the current production profile over the medium term are progressing with the installation of the third ball mill and drilling, permitting and engineering works for the Chalcobamba project continuing during the quarter. Whilst this project has experienced some permitting delays to date, good progress continues to be made. Las Bambas is continuing to work with authorities and communities to mitigate the impact of these delays and avoid any further delays. Following the maiden Chalcobamba drilling update provided last quarter, further drilling continues to define mineralisation at the Chalcobamba Southwest Zone. It is anticipated that further drilling will demonstrate that the Chalcobamba Southwest Zone is continuous with the main Chalcobamba mineralisation and should drive expansion of the Chalcobamba pit design. Detailed results of the drilling activities are included in the Geoscience and Discovery section below. DUGALD RIVER DUGALD RIVER 3Q19 3Q19 3Q19 YTD YTD19 VS 3Q18 VS 2Q19 VS YTD18 Contained metal in concentrate Zinc (tonnes) 47,296 23% 32% 121,810 15% Lead (tonnes) 5,750 5% 3% 16,388 44% The successful ramp up of Dugald River continued, with a record production quarter of 47,296 tonnes of zinc in zinc concentrate, 32% above the previous quarter. Higher production was attributable to higher mining, higher throughput, improved recoveries and higher ore grades. Mine development works continued to open a higher average number of operating stopes, resulting in a 9% uplift in mined ore compared with the second quarter. Successful de-bottlenecking projects combined with improved mine production has enabled mill throughput to be sustained above design capacity for the sixth consecutive quarter. Mine

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.