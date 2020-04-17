Log in
MMG : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/17/2020 | 06:01am EDT

MMG

Unit 8506A, Level 85 International Commerce Centre 1 Austin Road West Kowloon

Hong Kong

T +852 2216 9688 info@mmg.com www.mmg.com

20 April 2020

Dear Shareholders

2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

The AGM of the Company will be held at Lushan Room, Level 5, Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 21 May 2020 at 10:30 a.m..

With the outbreak and spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened requirements for the prevention and control of its spreading, to safeguard the health and safety of the shareholders of the Company (Shareholders) who might be attending the AGM in person, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM:

  1. Voting by proxy in advance of the AGM: The Company does not in any way wish to diminish the opportunity available to the Shareholders to exercise their rights and to vote, but is conscious of the pressing need to protect the Shareholders from possible exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the health and safety of the Shareholders, the Company would like to encourage the Shareholders to exercise their right to vote at the AGM by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy instead of attending the AGM in person. Physical attendance is not necessary for the purpose of exercising Shareholders' rights. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should they subsequently so wish.
    The deadline to submit completed proxy forms is Tuesday, 19 May 2020 at 10:30 a.m.. Completed proxy forms must be returned to the Company's Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
  2. AGM proceedings online: Registered and Non-registered Shareholders not attending the AGM in person may view a live webcast of the AGM proceeding. The AGM webcast will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the AGM and can be accessed from any location with access to the internet with a smart phone, tablet device or computer. Registered and Non-registered Shareholders are welcome to log in to the AGM online platform through https://orange.gmwebcasts.cn/starthere.jsp?ei=1303954&tp_key=56bde30fe1 (AGM Website) by entering their email address.
    Registered Shareholders who wish to join the AGM online can send a written email request to the Company Secretary of the Company at company.secretary@mmg.com from Monday, 27 April 2020 to Sunday, 10 May 2020. For the purpose of verification, the written request must state (i) the full name of the Registered Shareholder; (ii) address that had been registered with the share registrar of the Company; and (iii) the email address that the Registered Shareholders will use to login into the AGM Website. The request will be verified and upon confirmation that the information provided is correct, Registered Shareholders will be advised that they can access the AGM Website with their email address. Please however note that in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Shareholders who join the webcast will not be counted towards a quorum nor will they be able to cast their votes online. Registered Shareholders also cannot ask questions online but they can submit their questions prior to the AGM.

− 1 −

Non-registered Shareholders who wish to join the AGM online can send a written email request to the Company Secretary of the Company at company.secretary@mmg.com from Monday, 27 April 2020 to Sunday, 10 May 2020. For the purpose of verification, the written request must state (i) the full name of the Non-registered Shareholder; (ii) a recent shares statement issued within the last 30 days from their bank, custodian or nominee whom their shares are held through; and (iii) the email address that the Non-registered Shareholders will use to login into the AGM Website. The request will be verified and upon confirmation that the information provided is correct, Non-registered Shareholders will be advised that they can access the AGM Website with their email address. Please however note that in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Shareholders who join the webcast will not be counted towards a quorum nor will they be able to cast their votes online. Non-registered Shareholders also cannot ask questions online but they can submit their questions prior to the AGM.

3. Questions prior to the AGM: If a Shareholder has a question about the resolutions proposed at the AGM or about the Company, he/she is welcome to send such questions in writing by email at company.secretary@mmg.com from Monday, 27 April 2020 to Sunday, 10 May 2020. Whilst the Company will endeavour to respond to all questions at the AGM, due to time constraints, unanswered questions will be responded to after the AGM as appropriate.

Shareholders attending the AGM at the venue in person can ask questions at the meeting without submitting in advance.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to cast their votes by submitting a proxy form appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy and, if they so wish, watch the live webcast of the AGM.

To safeguard the health and safety of the Shareholders who might be attending the AGM in person, the Company will also implement the following additional precautionary measures at the AGM:

  1. compulsory temperature screening/checks;
  2. submission of Health Declaration Form;
  3. wearing of surgical face mask (please bring your own); and
  4. no provision of refreshments or drinks.

For details of the above measures, please refer to the circular of the Company which is sent together with this letter or is otherwise available at the Company's website at www.mmg.com.

Attendees are requested to observe and practise good personal hygiene at all times at the AGM venue.

To the extent permitted under law, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the AGM venue or require any person to leave the AGM venue so as to ensure the health and safety of the attendees at the AGM.

Subject to the development of COVID-19, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures at short notice. Shareholders should check the Company's website at www.mmg.com for future announcements and updates on the AGM arrangements.

If Shareholders have any questions relating to the AGM, please contact Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Share Registrar, as follows:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

Telephone: (852)2862 8555

Facsimile: (852)2865 0990

Email: hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

MMG Limited

Gao Xiaoyu

CEO and Executive Director

− 2 −

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 10:00:08 UTC
