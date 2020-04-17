MMG : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Non-registered Shareholders who wish to join the AGM online can send a written email request to the Company Secretary of the Company at company.secretary@mmg.com from Monday, 27 April 2020 to Sunday, 10 May 2020. For the purpose of verification, the written request must state (i) the full name of the Non-registered Shareholder; (ii) a recent shares statement issued within the last 30 days from their bank, custodian or nominee whom their shares are held through; and (iii) the email address that the Non-registered Shareholders will use to login into the AGM Website. The request will be verified and upon confirmation that the information provided is correct, Non-registered Shareholders will be advised that they can access the AGM Website with their email address. Please however note that in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Shareholders who join the webcast will not be counted towards a quorum nor will they be able to cast their votes online. Non-registered Shareholders also cannot ask questions online but they can submit their questions prior to the AGM.

3. Questions prior to the AGM: If a Shareholder has a question about the resolutions proposed at the AGM or about the Company, he/she is welcome to send such questions in writing by email at company.secretary@mmg.com from Monday, 27 April 2020 to Sunday, 10 May 2020. Whilst the Company will endeavour to respond to all questions at the AGM, due to time constraints, unanswered questions will be responded to after the AGM as appropriate.

Shareholders attending the AGM at the venue in person can ask questions at the meeting without submitting in advance.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to cast their votes by submitting a proxy form appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy and, if they so wish, watch the live webcast of the AGM.

To safeguard the health and safety of the Shareholders who might be attending the AGM in person, the Company will also implement the following additional precautionary measures at the AGM:

compulsory temperature screening/checks; submission of Health Declaration Form; wearing of surgical face mask (please bring your own); and no provision of refreshments or drinks.

For details of the above measures, please refer to the circular of the Company which is sent together with this letter or is otherwise available at the Company's website at www.mmg.com.

Attendees are requested to observe and practise good personal hygiene at all times at the AGM venue.

To the extent permitted under law, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the AGM venue or require any person to leave the AGM venue so as to ensure the health and safety of the attendees at the AGM.

Subject to the development of COVID-19, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures at short notice. Shareholders should check the Company's website at www.mmg.com for future announcements and updates on the AGM arrangements.

If Shareholders have any questions relating to the AGM, please contact Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Share Registrar, as follows:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

Telephone: (852)2862 8555

Facsimile: (852)2865 0990

Email: hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

MMG Limited

Gao Xiaoyu

CEO and Executive Director