MMG : (REVISED) MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2020
0
08/07/2020 | 06:24am EDT
(Revised)
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy):31/07/2020
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
MMG Limited
Date Submitted
7 August 2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code:
1208
Description:
N/A
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code:
N/A
Description:
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code:
N/A
Description:
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code:
N/A
Description:
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
currency):
N/A
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
8,063,643,463
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
8,063,643,463
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
including EGM
Movement during the month
No. of new shares of
approval date
No. of new shares of
issuer which may be
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
issuer issued during
issued pursuant
class of shares
the month pursuant
thereto as at close of
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
thereto
the month
1. 2013 Share
Option Scheme
(26/03/2013)
(granted on
15/12/2016)
Exercise price:
HKD2.29
NIL
NIL
NIL
8,191,977
NIL
15,918,890
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
NIL
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
Nominal value
issued
issued
Currency
Exercised
Nominal value
during the
pursuant
at close of
month
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
pursuant
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
thereto
month
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
March 2019
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
Amount at
issued
issued
Currency of
Converted
Amount at
during the
pursuant
close of
month
thereto as at
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
pursuant
close of the
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
thereto
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
March 2019
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares
issuer which may be
of issuer issued
issued pursuant
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
during the month
thereto as at close of
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
pursuant thereto
the month
1.
2018 Performance Awards (See Remark 1)
Ordinary Shares
NIL
7,002,799
2.
2019 Performance Awards (See Remark 2)
18,449,840
Ordinary Shares
NIL
3.
2020 Performance Awards (See Remark 3)
71,619,047
Ordinary Shares
NIL
4.
N/A
( / /
)
shares (Note 1)
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
March 2019
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
issued
issued
during the
pursuant
month
thereto as at
pursuant
close of the
Type of Issue
thereto
month
Class
of
shares
N/A
State
issuable (Note 1)
(
/
/
)
1.
Rights issue
At price:
Issue and allotment
currency
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
N/A
State
issuable (Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price:
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
N/A
State
issuable (Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price:
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
March 2019
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
issued
issued
during the
pursuant
month
thereto as at
pursuant
close of the
Type of Issue
thereto
month
Class
of
shares
N/A
State
issuable (Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend At price:
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
N/A
6.
Repurchase of
repurchased (Note 1)
Cancellation date:
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
N/A
7.
Redemption of
redeemed (Note 1)
Redemption date:
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
N/A
8.
Consideration
State
issuable (Note 1)
At price:
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
issue
currency
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
March 2019
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
issued
issued
during the
pursuant
month
thereto as at
pursuant
close of the
Type of Issue
thereto
month
Class
of
shares
N/A
9. Capital
issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
N/A
10. Other
At price:
State
issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment
(Please specify)
currency
(
/
/
)
date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)
NIL
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to
E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
March 2019
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical(Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
March 2019
Remarks (if any):
On 29 June 2018, the Company granted a total of 9,517,609 performance awards to eligible Incentive Participants pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Equity Plan adopted by the Company in 2012 (2018 Performance Awards). The time of vesting will be on or around June 2021. Upon vesting, award shares may be issued and allotted to eligible Incentive Participants to satisfy the Performance awards, at a ratio of one award share for each performance award.
On 3 May 2019, the Company granted a total of 22,194,175 performance awards to eligible Incentive Participants pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Equity Plan adopted by the Company in 2012 (2019 Performance Awards). The time of vesting will be on or around June 2022. Upon vesting, award shares may be issued and allotted to eligible Incentive Participants to satisfy the Performance awards, at a ratio of one award share for each performance award.
There are a total of 507,039 performance awards lapsed in July 2020.
3. On 29 April 2020, the Company granted a total of 72,739,897 performance awards to eligible Incentive Participants pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Equity Plan adopted by the Company in 2012 (2020 Performance Awards). The time of vesting will be on or around June 2023. Upon vesting, award shares may be issued and allotted to eligible Incentive Participants to satisfy the Performance awards, at a ratio of one award share for each performance award.
Submitted by:
GAO XIAOYU
Title:
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
March 2019
Notes:
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
"Identical" means in this context:
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.