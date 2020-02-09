MMG : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LAS BAMBAS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LAS BAMBAS UPDATE

MMG Limited (MMG) refers to the previous update regarding Las Bambas released on 4 February 2020.

MMG welcomes the removal of roadblocks by communities in the Chumbivilcas and Espinar provinces.

Las Bambas has progressively restored critical supplies, increased staffing levels and recommenced concentrate transport to the Matarani Port on 9 February 2020.

MMG is committed to pursuing active dialogue to achieve the ongoing development of all communities along Peru's southern road corridor.

