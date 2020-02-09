Log in
MMG Limited    1208

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/07
1.79 HKD   -2.72%
02/09MMG : Voluntary announcement - las bambas update
PU
02/03MMG : Voluntary announcement - las bambas update
PU
01/09MMG LIMITED : - Announcements and Notices Date of Board Meeting
AQ
MMG : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LAS BAMBAS UPDATE

02/09/2020 | 11:23pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MMG LIMITED

五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1208)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LAS BAMBAS UPDATE

MMG Limited (MMG) refers to the previous update regarding Las Bambas released on 4 February 2020.

MMG welcomes the removal of roadblocks by communities in the Chumbivilcas and Espinar provinces.

Las Bambas has progressively restored critical supplies, increased staffing levels and recommenced concentrate transport to the Matarani Port on 9 February 2020.

MMG is committed to pursuing active dialogue to achieve the ongoing development of all communities along Peru's southern road corridor.

By order of the Board

MMG Limited

Gao Xiaoyu

CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of eight directors, of which one is an executive director, namely Mr Gao Xiaoyu; four are non-executive directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Jiao Jian, Mr Zhang Shuqiang and Mr Xu Jiqing; and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan and Mr Chan Ka Keung, Peter.

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 04:22:04 UTC
