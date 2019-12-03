MMG : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - OFFICIAL DELISTING FROM ASX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MMG LIMITED

五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1208)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OFFICIAL DELISTING FROM ASX

Reference is made to the announcement of MMG Limited (Company) dated 1 November 2019. The board of directors of the Company hereby announces that the Company will be removed from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at close of trading today, 4 December 2019 (AEDT) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.11, following the Company's voluntary request for removal from the official list.

The Company will maintain its primary listing of shares under the stock code of 1208 on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx) and the trading of the Company's shares on HKEx will continue as normal.

By order of the Board

MMG Limited

Gao Xiaoyu

CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of eight directors, of which two are executive directors, namely Mr Gao Xiaoyu and Mr Xu Jiqing; three are non-executive directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Jiao Jian and Mr Zhang Shuqiang; and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan and Professor Pei Ker Wei.