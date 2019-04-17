MMG : Announcements and Notices - Closure of Register of Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MMG LIMITED

五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors of MMG Limited (Company) announces that the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 20 May 2019 to Thursday, 23 May 2019, inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 23 May 2019 (AGM),

(a)in respect of the shares registered with the share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell

Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 17 May 2019; or

(b)in respect of the CHESS Depositary Interests (CDI) registered with the share registrar of the Company in Australia, all completed CDI transfer forms accompanied by the sellers identification requirements, must be lodged with Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited at Yarra Falls, 452 Johnston Street, Abbotsford, Victoria 3067, Australia not later than 5:00 p.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on Friday, 17 May 2019.

The record date for determining Shareholders' eligibility to attend and vote at the AGM will be on Friday, 17 May 2019.

By order of the Board

MMG Limited

Gao Xiaoyu

CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, of which two are executive Directors, namely Mr Gao Xiaoyu and Mr Xu Jiqing; three are non-executive Directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Jiao Jian and Mr Zhang Shuqiang; and four are independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan, Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook and Professor Pei Ker Wei.