MMG : Announcements and Notices – Continuing Connected Transaction – Rosebery Concentrate Sales Agreement

MMG LIMITED

五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

ROSEBERY CONCENTRATE SALES AGREEMENT

On 4 July 2019, the Seller entered into the Rosebery Concentrate Sales Agreement with Album Trading in relation to the sale of the Product by the Seller to Album Trading.

Album Trading is a wholly owned subsidiary of CMC, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, and is therefore an associate of CMC and a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. As a result, the Rosebery Concentrate Sales Agreement constitutes a continuing connected transaction for the Company.

As the relevant percentage ratios in respect of the maximum transaction value on an annual basis relating to the Rosebery Concentrate Sales Agreement are more than 0.1% and less than 5%, it constitutes a continuing connected transaction which is subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements under Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, but exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As part of the ordinary and usual course of business, the Seller sells the Product to the CMC Group. On 20 September 2017, the Seller entered into an agreement with Album Trading for the sale of the Product for sales during 2018 and 2019.

On 4 July 2019, the Seller has entered into the Rosebery Concentrate Sales Agreement with Album Trading in relation to the sale of the Product to Album Trading for sales during 2020 and 2021. The principal terms of the Rosebery Concentrate Sales Agreement are set out below.