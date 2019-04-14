MMG : Announcements and Notices – Las Bambas Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LAS BAMBAS UPDATE

MMG Limited (Company) refers to the previous update regarding Las Bambas released on 8 April 2019.

The Company welcomes the acceptance of agreements by communities to remove the current roadblocks at the Yavi Yavi farm and at Manantiales near the mine entrance.

Las Bambas has progressively restored critical supplies and increased staffing levels over the last week, with concentrate transport to Matarani Port recommencing on 13 April 2019.

The Company will provide a further update on production at the release of its March Quarter Production Report on 17 April 2019.

The Company remains committed to working together with all stakeholders to build sustainable solutions along Peru's most important copper logistics corridor.

Hong Kong, 15 April 2019

