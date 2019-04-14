Log in
MMG Ltd    1208

End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/12
3.62 HKD   -2.16%
MMG : Announcements and Notices – Las Bambas Update

04/14/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MMG LIMITED

五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

LAS BAMBAS UPDATE

This announcement is made by MMG Limited (Company, together with its subsidiaries, the Group) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Listing Rules) and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules).

MMG Limited (Company) refers to the previous update regarding Las Bambas released on 8 April 2019.

The Company welcomes the acceptance of agreements by communities to remove the current roadblocks at the Yavi Yavi farm and at Manantiales near the mine entrance.

Las Bambas has progressively restored critical supplies and increased staffing levels over the last week, with concentrate transport to Matarani Port recommencing on 13 April 2019.

The Company will provide a further update on production at the release of its March Quarter Production Report on 17 April 2019.

The Company remains committed to working together with all stakeholders to build sustainable solutions along Peru's most important copper logistics corridor.

By order of the Board

MMG Limited

Gao Xiaoyu

CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, of which two are executive directors, namely Mr Gao Xiaoyu and Mr Xu Jiqing; three are non-executive directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Jiao Jian and Mr Zhang Shuqiang; and four are independent non-executive directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan, Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook and Professor Pei Ker Wei.

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 00:17:04 UTC
