MMG : Announcements and Notices – Notice of Resignation of Key Executive

MMG LIMITED

五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF KEY EXECUTIVE

The board of directors (Board) of MMG Limited (Company or MMG) announces that the Company has today received notice of resignation of Executive General Manager Operations, Africa, Australia, Asia, Mr Mark Davis.

Mr Davis has resigned to take up another role within the mining sector later this year and will complete a hand-over of responsibilities over the next three months.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Davis for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.

