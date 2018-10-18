MMG : Announcements and Notices – Third Quarter Production Report for the Three Months Ended 30 September 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MMG LIMITED 五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

THIRD QUARTER PRODUCTION REPORT

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

The board of directors (Board) of MMG Limited (Company or MMG) is pleased to provide the Third Quarter Production Report for the three months ended 30 September 2018.

The report is annexed to this announcement.

THIRD QUARTER PRODUCTION REPORT

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

3Q 18 3Q 18 YTD 18 3Q 18 vs vs YTD vs 3Q 17 2Q 18 YTD 17 COPPER CATHODE (tonnes) Kinsevere 20,691 0% 1% 61,247 2% Sepon 14,148 12% -16% 51,339 14% Total 34,839 4% -7% 112,586 7% COPPER (contained metal in concentrate, tonnes) Las Bambas 86,797 -24% -13% 273,434 -18% Rosebery 291 -4% -19% 1,056 10% Total 87,087 -24% -13% 274,489 -18% ZINC (contained metal in concentrate, tonnes) Dugald River 38,377 n/a -1% 105,680 n/a Rosebery 19,218 12% -1% 57,277 5% Total 57,595 234% -1% 162,956 198% LEAD (contained metal in concentrate, tonnes) Dugald River 5,501 n/a 23% 11,396 n/a Rosebery 6,326 -2% -25% 22,637 20% Total 11,827 83% -9% 34,034 80% 17% 31% 1,512 59% 17% 31% 1,512 59%

MOLYBDENUM (contained metal in concentrate, tonnes)

Las Bambas 559

Total 559

KEY POINTS

 Improved safety performance with a total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) of 0.85 per million hours worked recorded for the third quarter in 2018 and 0.89 for the year to date.

 Las Bambas mining and production rates are recovering following the localised wall slippage that impacted third quarter production. As previously disclosed, 2018 production is expected to be within the range of 375,000 to 395,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate with C1 costs between US$1.10-1.20/lb.

 World class ramp up at Dugald River continues to track ahead of schedule, with mining and milling rates at 100% and 112% of nameplate capacity respectively during the third quarter. Production guidance for 2018 is 140,000 to 150,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate, increased from previous guidance of 120,000 to 140,000 tonnes.

 Kinsevere produced 20,691 tonnes of copper cathode during the quarter, contributing to a year-to-date production record. Mill throughput was also at record levels. Copper production is again expected to be in excess of 80,000 tonnes for the year, with C1 towards the lower end of the US$1.57-1.67/lb range.

 Rosebery continued to deliver operational improvements with a record quarter for mining and milling volumes. On a rolling 12 month basis, mined and milled volumes exceeded one million tonnes for the first time in more than 80 years of history. Zinc in concentrate production is expected to be between 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes for 2018 with a C1 cost of US$0.00-0.15/lb.

 Cost and efficiency improvement initiatives continue across all sites, group and support functions to partially offset the impact of longer term grade declines, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) mining reforms and other input cost increases.

SAFETY, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT AND COMMUNITY

MMG's first value is safety. For the third quarter of 2018, MMG recorded a TRIF of 0.85 per million hours worked and 0.89 for the year-to-date. This compares to a TRIF of 1.13 for the prior corresponding period to 30 September 2017. MMG has achieved an average 10% year-on-year reduction in injury rates since the end of 2012.

COMMODITY PRICES, MARKETING AND SALES

Quarter - average Quarter - close Metal Price* 3Q 18 3Q 17 3Q 18 3Q 17 Copper (US$/lb) 2.77 3.12 2.88 2.80 3.01 2.94 Gold (US$/oz) 1,212.89 1,307 1,278 1,185.38 1,251 1,285 Lead (US$/lb) 0.95 1.08 1.06 0.91 1.10 1.14 11.81 11.65 8.13 11.80 10.60 8.33 Molybdenum (US$/lb) Silver (US$/oz) 14.99 16.53 16.83 14.31 16.03 16.86 Zinc (US$/lb) 1.15 1.41 1.34 1.17 1.34 1.46 2Q 18

2Q 18

*Sources: zinc, lead and copper: LME cash settlement price; Molybdenum: Platts; gold and silver: LBMA.

Metal markets during the quarter were heavily influenced by selling activity and a flight of capital by investors to safer havens as trade tensions between China and the United States (US) continued and as protectionist measures affected market sentiment. Impacts were compounded by a stronger US dollar and some concerns about the possibility of slowing economic growth in China. With this backdrop, copper and zinc prices declined for most of the quarter before making some late recovery on more positive sentiment concerning the global trade tensions.

In contrast to the trend seen in metal prices, fundamentals for copper and zinc markets have given positive signals over the quarter. In the copper market, stocks in London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses have been declining steadily through the period which has placed upward pressure on cathode premiums, which look set to rise in 2019 contracts. While strong copper concentrate production has led to a rise in treatment and refining charges, China continues to demonstrate healthy demand for copper concentrate as evidenced by a 15.7% rise in imports in the first eight months of 2018.

As with copper, stocks of refined zinc both inside and outside China declined during the period, pushing up premiums for metal imports to China. The tightening of the Chinese market stems from weaker Chinese smelter production due to environmental and economic factors. This has resulted in a rise in concentrate treatment charges from the record low levels seen during the first half of the year.

PROVISIONAL PRICING

The following table provides a summary of the metal that was sold but which remains provisionally priced at the end of the third quarter 2018 and the month that final average pricing is expected to occur at the time of provisional invoicing.

Open pricing at 1 October 2018 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-18 Total Copper (tonnes cathode and copper contained in concentrate) 37,463 3,367 101 40,931 Gold (ounces) 10,021 1,562 1,254 12,837 Lead (tonnes) 3,624 3,625 Molybdenum (pounds) 527,652 478,333 259,093 1,265,078 Silver (ounces) 568,514 238,450 138,509 945,473 Zinc (tonnes) 22,195 4,231 3,961 30,387 4

OPERATIONS

LAS BAMBAS

3Q 18

3Q 18 vs 3Q 17

3Q 18 vs 2Q 18

YTDYTD 18 vs YTD 17

Copper (tonnes)

Molybdenum (tonnes)

86,797 559

-24% 17%

-13% 31%

273,434 -18%

1,512 59%

September quarter performance

Las Bambas produced 86,797 tonnes of copper in copper concentrate in the third quarter of 2018, 13% below the second quarter. In line with our previous disclosure, the lower production was the result of a localised wall slippage restricting access to mining in sections of the Ferrobamba pit. As a result, Las Bambas mined and processed lower than planned copper grades during the latter part of the quarter. Milled ore grade was 0.80% compared to 0.96% in the second quarter of 2018.

Despite the geotechnical challenges during the quarter, mill throughput increased 7% compared to both the first and second quarters of 2018. Whilst mill throughput rates in the first half were impacted by the planned maintenance shutdown, third quarter results reflect the impact of a series of plant throughput improvement initiatives.

Wall stability update

Following the wall slippage during the quarter, actions to remediate the slip have been successful with mining in the affected area resuming on 1 October. Geotechnical conditions are expected to improve in this area of the pit as depth increases. Reliance of ore from this section of the pit in the short and medium term is also reduced as other areas of the pit are developed. Further assessment of the geological features in this section of the pit is being undertaken. The results will be incorporated into the design of the next cutback.

October copper production to date is in line with plan and consistent with revised guidance of 375,000 to 395,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate, with C1 costs between US$1.10-1.20/lb. Las Bambas remains on track to produce in excess of two million tonnes of copper in concentrate over its first five years of operation.

Medium term outlook

As noted previously, work programs to sustain the Las Bambas production profile are well advanced.

A series of plant upgrades and debottlenecking activities which are expected to increase throughput rates by 5 to 10% above the design capacity over the next five years are being progressed. Cost and efficiency programs to offset escalating mining industry cost pressures are underway. These programs seek to ensure that Las Bambas remains as one of the lowest cost mines of this scale in the world.

Good progress is also being made towards growing the Las Bambas resource and realising the geological potential of the asset. In 2018 to date, Las Bambas has been able to advance 42km of resource expansion drilling in the Ferrobamba pit. Approval was received in early October for approximately 300 infill and exploration holes over the next 12 months.