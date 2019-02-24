MMG : Announcements and Notices – Voluntary Announcement – Las Bambas Update

Log in
02/24/2019 | 07:47pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MMG LIMITED 五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LAS BAMBAS UPDATE

MMG Limited (Company) advises that outbound concentrate transport has been disrupted by a community blockade approximately 136km from the Las Bambas mine in Peru.

The illegal blockade occurs on a stretch of public national road in the district of Colquemarca, Cusco Region.

The blockade relates to a claim for compensation for a pre-existing easement that overlaps a public road on the Yavi Yavi farmland transferred to the community of Fuerabamba as part of the 2011 Las Bambas resettlement agreement.

To date there has been no impact to production, however, with low stocks of copper concentrate at the Matarani Port, the Company will now need to delay some shipments.

The Company is committed to a transparent and productive dialogue process and supports the development of the resettled Fuerabamba community.

The primary focus remains on ensuring the health, safety and security of community, employees, contractors and public road users.

By order of the Board

MMG Limited

Gao Xiaoyu

CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, of which two are executive directors, namely Mr Gao Xiaoyu and Mr Xu Jiqing; three are non-executive directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Jiao Jian and Mr Zhang Shuqiang; and four are independent non-executive directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan, Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook and Professor Pei Ker Wei.

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 00:46:07 UTC
