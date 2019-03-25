Log in
MMG : Announcements and Notices – Voluntary Announcement – Las Bambas Update

03/25/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MMG LIMITED 五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(HKEX STOCK CODE: 1208)

(ASX STOCK CODE: MMG)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LAS BAMBAS UPDATE

MMG Limited (Company) refers to the previous update regarding Las Bambas released on 25 February 2019.

The Company advises that protest activities by the Fuerabamba community, near the entrance to the Las Bambas mine in Peru, are now disrupting personnel transport as well as inbound and outbound logistics.

Production at site continues, however, following the suspension of personnel and inbound supply logistics, production is expected to be progressively impacted from later this week. Consequently, force majeure will be declared under sales contracts.

Our primary focus remains on ensuring the health, safety and security of our employees, contractors and the community.

The Company will continue to pursue active dialogue with Fuerabamba and other community representatives, as well as the authorities, to seek a safe and peaceful resolution to current concerns.

By order of the Board

MMG Limited

Gao Xiaoyu

CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, of which two are executive directors, namely Mr Gao Xiaoyu and Mr Xu Jiqing; three are non-executive directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Jiao Jian and Mr Zhang Shuqiang; and four are independent non-executive directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan, Ms Jennifer Anne Seabrook and Professor Pei Ker Wei.

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 00:29:10 UTC
