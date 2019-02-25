Log in
MMG Ltd    1208

MMG LTD

(1208)
My previous session
  Report  
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/22
3.83 HKD   +0.52%
12:09aMMG : Chinese miner MMG to delay copper shipments as Peru community blocks road
RE
02/24MMG : Las Bambas update
PU
02/24MMG : Announcements and Notices – Voluntary Announcement – Las Bambas Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MMG : Chinese miner MMG to delay copper shipments as Peru community blocks road

0
02/25/2019 | 12:09am EST

(The February 24 story inserts dropped word "delay" in first paragraph)

The indigenous community has blocked MMG from using the road to take copper to the port for the past 10 days, a lawyer representing the community said on Friday.

"To date there has been no impact to production, however, with low stocks of copper concentrate at the Matarani Port, the company will now need to delay some shipments," CEO Gao Xiaoyu said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The community says the government illegally turned the road, which runs through its farmland, into a national highway, and wants to reach a deal with MMG for the use of it, the lawyer said.

MMG, controlled by state-owned China Minmetals Corporation, has been using an alternate route to get its copper concentrates from Las Bambas to the port of Matarani for shipment, according to Peru's ombudsman's office.

"The primary focus remains on ensuring the health, safety and security of community, employees, contractors and public road users," Gao from the Hong Kong-listed mining group said.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 1.53% 6489 End-of-day quote.11.13%
MMG LTD 0.52% 3.83 End-of-day quote.16.06%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 863 M
EBIT 2018 922 M
Net income 2018 79,7 M
Debt 2018 7 221 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 35,62
P/E ratio 2019 20,42
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 3 930 M
Chart MMG LTD
Duration : Period :
MMG Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,49 $
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Yu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ji Qing Xu Executive Director & EGM-Marketing and Risk
Jian Jiao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMG LTD16.06%3 930
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%34 193
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP16.54%27 976
CHINA MOLYBDENUM16.76%13 438
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.16%8 620
BOLIDEN31.19%7 370
