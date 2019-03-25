MMG : Las Bambas Update

MMG Limited (Company) refers to the previous update regarding Las Bambas released on 25 February 2019.

The Company advises that protest activities by the Fuerabamba community, near the entrance to the Las Bambas mine in Peru, are now disrupting personnel transport as well as inbound and outbound logistics.

Production at site continues, however, following the suspension of personnel and inbound supply logistics, production is expected to be progressively impacted from later this week. Consequently, force majeure will be declared under sales contracts.

Our primary focus remains on ensuring the health, safety and security of our employees, contractors and the community.

The Company will continue to pursue active dialogue with Fuerabamba and other community representatives, as well as the authorities, to seek a safe and peaceful resolution to current concerns.

