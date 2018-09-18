Log in
MMG Ltd    1208

MMG LTD (1208)
MMG : Las Bambas update

09/18/2018 | 02:23am CEST

MMG Limited (MMG) advises that as a result of localised wall instability restricting access to mining in sections of the Ferrobamba pit at the Las Bambas mine, copper in concentrate production in the September quarter will be below forecast rates.

The wall instability is localised and in the same wall as the instability that occurred in late 2017. Continued instability is delaying access to these sections of the Ferrobamba pit. This is partly offset by mining in other areas at lower grades. In addition, whilst mill throughput rates have increased substantially and are above design rates, they have not increased to plan.

As a result, Las Bambas copper in concentrate production in 2018 is now likely to be in the range of 375,000 tonnes to 395,000 tonnes, down from previous guidance of 410,000 tonnes to 430,000 tonnes. C1 costs are also expected to rise slightly on the lower volumes to US$1.10 to US$1.20 per pound, up from previous guidance of US$1.00 to US$1.10 per pound.

Whilst these issues will impact on 2018 production, they are not expected to impact the medium term.

Actions are currently underway to restore mining in the impacted area and MMG will provide a further update on progress at Las Bambas at the release of the third quarter production report in October 2018.

Disclaimer

MMG Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 00:22:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 418 M
EBIT 2018 1 388 M
Net income 2018 396 M
Debt 2018 6 741 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,71
P/E ratio 2019 7,28
EV / Sales 2018 2,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 3 869 M
Chart MMG LTD
Duration : Period :
MMG Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,74 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Yu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ji Qing Xu Executive Director & EGM-Marketing and Risk
Jian Jiao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMG LTD-1.81%3 868
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-12.83%31 973
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%26 814
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%12 862
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-29.43%9 558
BOLIDEN AB-16.88%6 916
