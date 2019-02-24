MMG : Las Bambas update

MMG Limited (MMG) advises that outbound concentrate transport has been disrupted by a community blockade approximately 136km from the Las Bambas mine in Peru.

The illegal blockade occurs on a stretch of public national road in the district of Colquemarca, Cusco Region.

The blockade relates to a claim for compensation for a pre-existing easement that overlaps a public road on the Yavi Yavi farmland transferred to the community of Fuerabamba as part of the 2011 Las Bambas resettlement agreement.

To date there has been no impact to production, however, with low stocks of copper concentrate at the Matarani Port, the Company will now need to delay some shipments.

The company is committed to a transparent and productive dialogue process and supports the development of the resettled Fuerabamba community.

The primary focus remains on ensuring the health, safety and security of community, employees, contractors and public road users.